Vozinha could be headed to India as Cabo Verde line up for October friendly three days after Brazil clash: Report

India could follow up their high-profile friendly against Brazil with another major test against 2026 FIFA World Cup surprise package Cabo Verde, with the two teams likely to meet on October 6. The proposed fixture would come just three days after India host five-time world champions Brazil at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on October 3. While the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is yet to formally announce the Cabo Verde match, talks have advanced significantly and the African side is understood to have given its verbal approval.

Cape Verde's Vozinha shook hands with Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match. (REUTERS)

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Kolkata and Kochi have emerged as the two possible venues for the friendly, with a final decision expected once the remaining formalities are completed. The match would give Khalid Jamil's India another opportunity to test themselves against a side that featured at this year's World Cup. India are expected to begin their preparatory camp in Kolkata around September 21 ahead of what could become one of their most demanding international windows in recent years.

Cabo Verde emerged as World Cup surprise package

Cabo Verde's presence would make the fixture considerably more significant than an ordinary international friendly. Ranked 64th in the world, the island nation made its FIFA World Cup debut in 2026 and emerged as one of the tournament's surprise performers. They progressed from a difficult group without losing a match, holding Spain to a goalless draw and Uruguay to a 2-2 draw before another 0-0 result against Saudi Arabia.

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{{^usCountry}} Their campaign eventually ended against defending champions Argentina in the knockout stage, but only after a remarkable contest in which Cabo Verde twice fought back before going down 3-2 after extra time. Sidny Lopes Cabral's strike against Argentina was later voted FIFA's Goal of the Tournament, adding another memorable chapter to Cabo Verde's breakthrough campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their campaign eventually ended against defending champions Argentina in the knockout stage, but only after a remarkable contest in which Cabo Verde twice fought back before going down 3-2 after extra time. Sidny Lopes Cabral's strike against Argentina was later voted FIFA's Goal of the Tournament, adding another memorable chapter to Cabo Verde's breakthrough campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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The team have since undergone a coaching change, with Humberto Bettencourt taking charge following Bubista's departure. Bettencourt had served as an assistant for six years and was part of the coaching staff during Cabo Verde's historic World Cup run. Should the October 6 fixture go ahead, it is expected to be the first senior men's international between India and Cabo Verde.

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India lining up high-quality international opposition

The potential Cabo Verde friendly is part of AIFF's push to secure stronger opposition for India after the national team withdrew from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup. India had initially been drawn alongside Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in the competition, but the clash of dates with the Brazil friendly forced the federation to change plans. AIFF subsequently began exploring friendlies against teams that had competed at the 2026 World Cup, with Cabo Verde and Iran among the names under discussion.

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The Brazil fixture has already been officially confirmed for October 3 in Kolkata. A Brazilian delegation inspected the Salt Lake Stadium this week as preparations for the match gathered pace. India are also scheduled to travel to New Zealand for two friendlies in November. If the Cabo Verde game is finalised, India could therefore play four matches against 2026 World Cup participants over the closing months of the year — Brazil, Cabo Verde and New Zealand twice. For now, however, the Cabo Verde fixture remains short of official confirmation, with the date and venue expected to be announced once the two federations complete the remaining formalities.