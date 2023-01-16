Home / Sports / Football / Watch: Richarlison heckles Aaron Ramsdale, instigates fan who kicks Arsenal goalkeeper during Premier League derby

Watch: Richarlison heckles Aaron Ramsdale, instigates fan who kicks Arsenal goalkeeper during Premier League derby

football
Published on Jan 16, 2023 02:47 PM IST

Aaron Ramsdale was involved in an altercation with Richarlison followed by a fan kicking him during Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win vs Tottenham.

Aaron Ramsdale was heckled by Richarlison and then attacked by a fan.(Twitter)
Aaron Ramsdale was heckled by Richarlison and then attacked by a fan.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Arsenal built on their stunning run in the Premier League, defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in a thrilling North London derby match. The win also saw Arsenal complete their first league double over Tottenham for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign, with the Gunners winning away at Spurs for the first time since March 2014. Hugo Lloris scored an own goal in the 14th-minute to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead and then captain Martin Odegaard's long-range strike made it 2-0 in the 36th-minute.

Also, Spurs have conceded 2+ goals in five consecutive home league games for the first time since August 1992, with the Lilywhites conceding 11 goals across these last five home fixtures. Despite the thrilling encounter, the match had an ugly end when a Spurs fan kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. This occurred after an altercation between the England international and Richarlison, followed by which a spectator kicked Ramsdale when he went to collect his water bottle in his goal.

Also Read | Classy Arsenal outgun Tottenham Hotspur to extend lead at the top

After the match, Ramsdale said, "The Spurs fans were giving me some throughout the second half and I gave them some back which, to the few people that I did do it too, was well greeted. Then a fan tried to jump over and give me a kick in the back. That's what happened and it's a shame because it's just a game of football at the end of the day. Both sets of players tried bringing me away. Thankfully nothing actually happened too drastically, but it's a sour taste. But I'm sure we'll enjoy it when we go back in."

Here is a video of the incident:

After the win, Arsenal are eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the standings, with their biggest lead in the competition when playing the same number of matches as the side below since the final day of the 2003-04 season, when they won the title by 11 points.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
arsenal tottenham hotspur english premier league + 1 more
arsenal tottenham hotspur english premier league

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out