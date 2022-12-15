'We know how Argentina play': France star Antoine Griezmann's huge ‘Lionel Messi’ remark ahead of FIFA World Cup final

France surpassed Morocco 2-0 in the semi-final on Thursday. With a goal in the 5th minute by defender Theo Hernandez, they went into the lead pretty early in the match. Substitute Randal Kolo Muani then scored in the 79th minute to make the lead 2-0 which prevailed till full time and France cruised into the final. The reigning World Champions are now set to compete with Argentina in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, December 18.

Although the Argentina team is full of many match winners, it's Messi who steals the limelight more often than not. As the epic final clash draws near, the focus on the 35-year-old has increased substantially. French team might be busy plotting plans to tackle the star striker who is currently the leading goal-scorer in the tournament. France forward Antoine Griezmann has spoken on the prospect of facing Messi-led Argentina in the title clash.

"Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition," said Griezmann as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"We've seen Argentina play and we know how they play. They are a difficult team to play and they seem on top form. It's not only Messi. They have a strong side around them and they are going to have a lot of support in the crowd. We will be well prepared," he added.

Ahead of the final clash, Messi has announced that the match will be his last hurrah for Argentina. The Argentina captain is eyeing his first ever World Cup trophy title which has eluded him in his illustrious career thus far. He will be aiming to better his performance in the 2014 World Cup final where he had finished as runners-up.

Meanwhile, current World Champions France will aim to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend their title. If they win the Cup this time too, they would join the exclusive club of back to back trophy winners which includes only Italy and Brazil.

