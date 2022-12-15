Prize money for FIFA World Cup 2022 winner and runner-up revealed

The climax of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is round the corner as the final gets underway between France and Argentina on Sunday, December 18. Football fans expect a grueling contest between current World Champions France and Lionel Messi-led Argentina as both nations take a shot at winning the title for the third time in the history of the tournament. Argentina won the coveted trophy in 1978 and 1986 while France achieved glory in 1998 and 2018.

As per reports, the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final will get a whopping $42 million in prize while the runner-up will earn $30 million. Therefore, the finalists will cherish $72 million in winnings. Meanwhile third-placed team will be given $27 million and the fourth-placed team will win $25 million.

Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England will earn $17 million each as they reached the quarter-final. $13 million each will be given to USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea for reaching the round of 16. Also Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay will be rewarded with $9 million each for participation in the group stages.

Meanwhile, ahead of the final, Argentina captain Lionel Messi has announced that he would retire from international football for his nation after the title clash. Messi is eyeing the first ever World Cup trophy win of his star studded career. On the other hand, Mbappe is aiming to win the second World Cup title of his career having already achieved the feat in 2018.

On Saturday, December 17, third place play-off will be played between Croatia and Morocco. Morocco will aim to become the first African nation to get third-place in the history of the grand tournament.

