'We prepare like we prepare against Real, Barca, Atletico': Leganes' Javi Hernandez on LaLiga 2nd division playoffs

The La Liga 2nd division semifinal playoffs has already seen two exciting games with Girona beating Almeria 3-0, and Rayo Vallecano 3-0. The four teams will play the reverse fixture on Sunday and Monday which will decide which two teams will play the final to become the third to earn a promotion to the top division of La Liga.

Ahead of the playoffs, players from the four LaLiga Segunda Division teams interacted with the media and explained how experience from playing in the top league helps the teams in preparing for the all-important playoffs.

Leganés Javi Hernández, in response to a query posed by Hindustan Times, explained how wins over Real Madrid, and preparation for such top-level teams can help the morale, and mindset of players ahead of the playoffs.

"It's still very possible that maybe we prepare the same way like we prepare against one of those big clubs. We don't play Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid every week. That probably entails different challenges. The playoffs are probably a bit like that as well. Playoffs are completely different games to the rest of the season - there is a home match and an away game. So you really got to play play to the best. So, it is possible the outcome may be similar in that respect, and the preparation may be similar in that respect as well," Hernandez said.

Girona FC's Aday Benítez, meanwhile, spoke on the difference between playing in the 2nd division and the top division and explained that earning a spot in the top league is the goal of each and every player.

"Clearly, there are differences between playing first and second division, it is more competitive. The quality level in the first division is higher and it is harder to earn points. In the 2nd division, it is also very long season, and very difficult to compete because the last team can beat the top team. In the first division, it is harder to happen," Benitez said.

"In terms of players, they look to stay in top form and compete, particularly in the playoffs, which are the decisive time of the year, and decide whether you play in the next season in the top division. LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Segunda are two very different divisions and it is evident every year because the competition is very, very high. You have to be really competitive to get a promotion and that all of us as players try to achieve. It's something we fight for every day, and something which we have to try," he signed off.