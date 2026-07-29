‘Welcome home’: Kylian Mbappe embraces Zinedine Zidane appointment as new era begins in French football

Kylian Mbappe welcomed Zinedine Zidane “home” after the France legend was appointed the national team’s new head coach, publicly embracing the beginning of a new era for Les Bleus following their disappointing end to the 2026 World Cup.

Zinedine Zidane and Kylian Mbappe in an event, (X images)

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Mbappe shared the French Football Federation’s announcement on his Instagram story on Tuesday and wrote, “Bienvenue chez toi” — welcome home — hours after Zidane’s long-awaited appointment was confirmed.

The brief message carried considerable significance. Mbappe has never hidden his admiration for Zidane, whom he regarded as an idol while growing up in Bondy, and has repeatedly spoken about his desire to work with the former France and Real Madrid midfielder.

Their relationship stretches beyond their status as two of the biggest names in French football. Zidane was involved when a teenage Mbappe visited Real Madrid’s training facilities, years before the forward eventually completed his move to the Spanish giants.

The two were also reunited at the Santiago Bernabeu during Mbappé’s official presentation as a Real Madrid player in 2024, with Zidane among the figures closely associated with the forward’s childhood dream of representing the club.

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{{^usCountry}} Mbappe had publicly supported the prospect of Zidane succeeding Didier Deschamps even before the appointment was confirmed, making his Instagram message a natural response to the beginning of a partnership French football has anticipated for years. Mbappe expected to remain France captain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mbappe had publicly supported the prospect of Zidane succeeding Didier Deschamps even before the appointment was confirmed, making his Instagram message a natural response to the beginning of a partnership French football has anticipated for years. Mbappe expected to remain France captain {{/usCountry}}

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Attention will now turn to Mbappe's role under the new head coach. According to Le Parisien, the 27-year-old is expected to retain the France captaincy under Zidane.

Mbappe has worn the armband since March 2023, when Deschamps appointed him captain following Hugo Lloris’ retirement from international football.

Zidane, however, stopped short of publicly confirming the decision during his unveiling. The 54-year-old revealed that he had not yet spoken to Mbappe and stressed that the players needed time to recover following a long domestic season and the World Cup.

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He said discussions with Mbappe and the rest of the France squad would take place when the players reconvene in September.

Mbappe enters the Zidane era as the central figure in the national team. The Real Madrid forward is France’s record goalscorer with 66 goals and strengthened his standing during the World Cup in North America, finishing as the tournament’s leading scorer with 10 goals.

His individual success could not deliver another trophy for France, however. Les Bleus finished fourth, bringing Deschamps’ historic 14-year tenure to a disappointing conclusion.

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Also Read: Zinedine Zidane takes charge of France, lands first coaching role since leaving Real Madrid in 2021

Deschamps left after overseeing one of the most successful periods in French football history. His reign included the 2018 World Cup title, the 2021 Nations League crown and appearances in the finals of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup.

Zidane now takes over the national team after spending five years away from management following his departure from Real Madrid in 2021.

His first match in charge is scheduled for September 25, when France travel to Turkiye to begin their new Nations League campaign.

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For Mbappe, the fixture will mark the start of a new chapter alongside the man he once idolised. His two-word welcome made clear that France’s captain is already ready to embrace it.