'What a night': Rooney, Arsenal & others react after England beat Denmark to move into Euro 2020 final

The England football fans were more than happy on Wednesday night when Harry Kane & Co overcame Denmark 2-1 in extra time to storm into the Euro 2020 final. A tough one for Denmark as their journey came to an end at the European championship. They have shown great fortitude, especially after the distress of Christian Eriksen’s opening game collapse.

Harry Kane’s goal in the extra time avoided the penalty shootouts that have proved to be the England’s nemesis through all those near-misses. They fell behind to Mikkel Damsgaard's superb free-kick, equalised with an own goal, dominated the game and then won it via their captain in the 104th minute.

England will face Italy in the Final on Sunday. They will be going for its first major title since winning the 1966 World Cup on their home field.