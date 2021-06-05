Where to watch CONMEBOL World Cup 2022 Qualifying fixtures of Argentina, Brazil on Live TV in India?

The CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 fixtures saw a lack-lustrous Argentina drawing 1-1 against Chile on Friday despite Lionel Messi scoring a goal. Apart from Argentina's draw, Bolivia picked up a 3-1 win over Venezuela, while Uruguay and Paraguay went to a 0-0 draw. Peru lost 3-0 to a dynamic Colombia despite both teams picking a red card.

On Saturday morning, Neymar's Brazil is up against Ecuador, as both teams look to earn points to book themselves a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

Where to watch Conembol World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live on TV in India?

Unfortunately, the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers are not being telecasted in India as there are no official broadcasters.

Where to wwatch CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match Live on Online Streaming?

There are no official broadcasters or live streaming options for CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 fixtures in India. But the fans can follow the social media pages of all the teams and players to catch up on live scores.