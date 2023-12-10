close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Explained: Why Erling Haaland not playing for Manchester City against Luton Town in Premier League

Explained: Why Erling Haaland not playing for Manchester City against Luton Town in Premier League

Reuters | , Manchester
Dec 10, 2023 07:43 PM IST

Haaland has 14 league goals so far this term and last season broke the record for goals in his debut campaign, scoring 36 in 35 appearances.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was sidelined for their Premier League match at Luton Town on Sunday, due to what manager Pep Guardiola called a "stress reaction" in his foot, another potential blow amid the team's current crisis.

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland reacts during a match(REUTERS)
Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland reacts during a match(REUTERS)

A significant injury to the league's top scorer would be a huge hit to City's bid to retain the title with the team winless in their last four league games. "A bone stress reaction in his feet," Guardiola told Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's kick-off when asked why Haaland was not in the squad. "After the last game against Aston Villa he was like this and so he cannot play.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Asked about the severity, Guardiola said: “I don't know. Week by week, day by day, we'll see what happens.” The 23-year-old has been struggling with a foot injury, withdrawing from the Norway squad during the recent international break to return to Manchester for treatment.

A stress reaction, which includes swelling and bruising in the bone, can progress to a more serious stress fracture. Haaland has 14 league goals so far this term and last season broke the record for goals in his debut campaign, scoring 36 in 35 appearances.

Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out