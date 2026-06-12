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Will Neymar play in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener? Latest injury update ahead of Morocco clash

Despite Neymar's injury and fitness concerns, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to keep the Santos attacker in the squad.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 03:41 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Brazil opens its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on Sunday against Group C opponents Morocco, and all eyes will be on the South American team's playing XI for Neymar's name. The Santos striker made the cut for Carlo Ancelotti's squad after the Italian received backlash from fans and former players. But in the end, nobody really expected Ancelotti to pick Neymar. The Brazilian has been plagued by a string of injuries in recent years.

Brazil attacker Neymar has been dealing with a calf injury.(AFP)

But after his inclusion, it was revealed that he had a calf injury, and he missed the friendlies against Panama and Egypt. He is also a serious doubt for the opener against Morocco.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Jimenez and Quinones score as co-hosts Mexico ease past South Africa 2-0 in opener

Despite his injury and fitness concerns, Ancelotti has decided to keep him in the squad. He has also maintained that Neymar would get his chance if he proved his fitness.

Doubtful for Brazil's World Cup 2026 opener

Meanwhile, Santos have also been criticised for a lack of transparency from their medical staff regarding Neymar's fitness. He is doubtful for the opener and was injured during Santos' defeat to Coritiba on May 17, one day before the Brazil squad was announced.

Neymar is also Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals and hasn't featured in international football since suffering an ACL tear in October 2023.

 
fifa world cup neymar
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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