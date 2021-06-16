Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / 'You have to know how to suffer, fight to the end': Ronaldo's message after Portugal's 3-0 win in Euro 2020 opener
football

'You have to know how to suffer, fight to the end': Ronaldo's message after Portugal's 3-0 win in Euro 2020 opener

Cristiano Ronaldo, following Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary in Euro 2020 opener, thanked the fans for their support and pledged to continue fighting to bring joy to the country.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his second team goal during the Euro 2020 group F match against Hungary.(AP)

Defending champions Portugal got off their Euro 2020 campaign off to a winning start as they defeated Hungary 3-0 in Budapest on Tuesday. The star of the show was Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice on the night and became the highest scorer in the history of the European Championships. He was tied with legendary French playmaker Michel Platini at the top of the table with 9 goals, before the start of Euro 2020.

The scoreline, however, does not tell the entire story and that is something the talismanic striker also acknowledged.

Despite enjoying the lion's share of possession, having more attempts on goal and looking the better side throughout the game, Portugal could not find the back of the net until the 84th minute. Hungary rode a wave of early pressure from Portugal and had a goal ruled out for offside shortly before Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro broke the deadlock at the other end with a deflected effort in the 84th minute.

Skipper Ronaldo then converted from the spot in the 87th minute and then netted his 11th goal soon after. Taking to social media after the match, the 36-year-old posted a motivational message and also thanked the fans for their support.

He wrote: "You have to know how to suffer, fight to the end and always believe with all strength. There are no easy opponents and no match win. The European Championship is a luxury stage where only the best of the best are and where each victory has to be won with all the claw and selflessness. Great win team Let's pursue our goal! Força Portugal! Let's go with everything to give another joy to the Portuguese who have been so supportive of us!"

Ronaldo and Portugal will next take on 2014 world champions Germany in their next Group F clash. The match will take place on Saturday, June, 19, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020 cristiano ronaldo portugal
