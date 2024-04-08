Young ones shine but rot is deep at Manchester United

Leaning back and with flair characteristic of him, the actor Bill Nighy asks: “1993 Manchester United, what happened?” Playing a coach who was a once-famous football scout in the heart-warming Netflix film, “The Beautiful Game”, Nighy answers the question himself. “Eric Cantona.” Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo celebrates scoring their second goal with Alejandro Garnacho.(REUTERS)

Manchester United will not win the Premier League this term and are unlikely to make it to the Champions League either but should the question be asked in 2024, the answer would be unanimous: Kobbie Mainoo. Still not 19, Mainoo has shown that he can be much more than a holding midfielder. Sunday's goal at Old Trafford provided confirmation of how with Jude Bellingham, who is not much older, Mainoo could light up England’s summer at the Euros.

Mainoo was involved in the build-up, which had Casemiro taking things forward with an overhead kick as appropriate in a Copacabana kickabout as it was audacious in a high-octane game, ran down the middle, scootered left and found Alejandro Garnacho before scoring with a swivel and a shot that will be talked about in the seasons to come. From no shots in the first half against Liverpool's 15, Manchester United were in the lead in the 67th minute. Football, bloody hell indeed.

The lead didn't last – some matches turn logic on its head, this one didn't – but Liverpool will have to live with the fact that in Juergen Klopp's farewell season, they could not beat Manchester United. Despite having 87 shots in three games between them. Klopp spoke about the importance of one point and the need to stay calm but the 2-2 result, when things should have been settled in the first half in Liverpool's favour, could be why his Premier League trophy count may not be doubled.

For all their energy in the front third and slick build-ups, Liverpool paid for not being clinical in the front third. Again. Mohamed Salah could have had a hattrick, Luis Diaz a brace and Darwin Nunez a goal. And these were moves that did not involve Andre Onana's excellent shot-stopping skills.

Since the Cameroonian’s arrival this term, Manchester United begin games with a pass to the goalkeeper. Like Manchester City do with Ederson. Similarities between the red and sky-blue sides of Manchester in terms of sophistication and style end there. In Erik ten Hag's second season, the gap between Manchester United and the current top three has increased. Manchester United look like they have less energy – the wide players were often a step slower than Liverpool's forwards while tracking back – they can forget how to defend corner-kicks (three mistakes in one, former United captain Nemanja Vidic said on television on Sunday after Diaz scored) and show little cohesion.

Unquestionable individual skills mean there will be goals like the ones Bruno Fernandes and Mainoo. Or a pinpoint ball from Antony that Garnacho converted against Chelsea. From Marcus Rashford running through against Arsenal in September 2022 to now, Ten Hag’s team has shown they can produce moments of magic.

But save attempts to use Onana's distribution skills, there is no playing style. Manchester United still depend on counter-attacks like they did when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at the wheel. They keep getting carved open in the middle, the press is inconsistent and chaos seems to be the new normal; the idea of control, of the kind Pep Guardiola aspires for and very often executes, a chimera. Add to that the inability to protect a lead in three successive games which has cost them seven points.

That can help explain the 308 shots Manchester United have conceded in their past 14 games. And why Klopp said that if United play against Arsenal in the way they did against Liverpool, Arsenal would win. Rope-a-dope tricks can still win Manchester United the FA Cup but it can’t sustain a team through 38 games. Explains why they have a negative goal difference.

Injuries have played their part and United's lack of available options in central defence –there were three pairings against Chelsea last week and 26 overall in the league – mirror that of Liverpool in 20-21. Add to that the absence of a left-back which Chelsea exploited that with three goals in the 4-3 win. Till Rasmus Hojlund was signed, there wasn't a striker. Since Michael Carrick, there has been a central midfielder who can consistently command the area.

These point to structural problems above and beyond Ten Hag's tactical nous. It also needs to be said that Ten Hag has a good defensive record against the top three and has lost only three of those 14 games.

The good news: academy products Mainoo, Garnacho and Willy Kambwala. The centre-back on Sunday won 100% of his ground duels and tackles, completed 29 passes, made three clearances and two interceptions. Three teenagers in the starting line-up against Liverpool is proof that something is right. Add Onana, Hojlund, Fernandes, Harry Maguire recovering form, Marcus Rashford looking like he will too, Diogo Dalot's industry and maybe all is not wrong with the league's most successful team. Problem is: a lot of it is.