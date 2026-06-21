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Zlatan Ibrahimovic ignores Argentina, France and Brazil as he names surprise FIFA World Cup winner

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is known to be brutally honest in his statements. The Swedish legend backed an unlikely team to win the FIFA World Cup.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 06:16 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Zlatan Ibrahimovic has backed the US to pull off a shock FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph, as the former Sweden striker has ignored traditional heavyweights like Argentina, France, Spain and Brazil. The co-hosts defeated Paraguay 4-1 in their opener and then secured a 2-0 victory against Australia to grab a knockout berth.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a huge prediction.(AFP)

Speaking after their victory against Australia, Ibrahimovic was asked if he thought the US had a realistic chance of going all the way; he simply replied, "Yes."

Also Read: Argentine sports presenter resigns after falsely announcing Lionel Messi's father's death

‘If you didn’t believe before, I will repeat; start believing’

Speaking on Fox Sports, he praised their performance and asked their supporters to believe in the team. "If you didn’t believe before, I will repeat; start believing," he said.

"They have the country behind them, and when you have this support, it’s difficult to beat you. They had a good performance today. To be honest, Australia was not a threat today.

"It’s not changed much, my view or my dreams or what I am seeing. It’s much better when you show good performances and win the games. I think it makes everything easier.

"But at the same time it’s to keep believing. Before we were talking after one game and three points. Now it’s two games, six points. Now we need to go for the next one and be sure that we are going to arrive in a good condition like we arrive in the last two games.

"We need to work hard, be responsible, be disciplined, keep being very tough with ourselves to push to be better and better every day, not to be relaxed.

"The IQ that I have in my players in the squad is so high above the average. That is why I know, with our help, because we as a coaching staff are very demanding, we are going to keep the same way," he added.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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