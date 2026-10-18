Golf: Eugenio Chacarra wins DP World India C’ship by two shots

Spain’s rising star Eugenio Chacarra won the $4 million DP World India Championship by two shots, claiming his third victory of the season, and fourth overall, on the European golf series, at the Delhi Golf Club course on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Spaniard won his fourth DP World Tour title (PTI)

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The 26-year-old, who had not looked back after taking the lead into the second round, saw through some tense moments and mild errors before carding a final round two-under 70, finishing 21-under par for the tournament.

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It was down to sheer resilience and remarkable levels of concentration in a tournament affected by the first day’s five-hour weather delay. He went a remarkable 11-under in the last 38 holes, with just one bogey.

Deep Dive How did Eugenio Chacarra win the DP World India Championship? Chacarra finished at 21-under par, two shots ahead of Daniel Hillier. He carded a final-round 70 and made just one bogey over his final 38 holes. What did Chacarra’s DP World India Championship win mean for the Road to Dubai Rankings? The victory put Chacarra at the top of the Road to Dubai Rankings with three tournaments left in the season. He was also projected to rise from world No. 50 to No. 39. How long will the DP World India Championship continue? DP World extended its partnership with the India Championship until at least 2035. The tournament is intended to connect Indian golfers with international competition and support the growth of domestic talent.

“I’m really proud of my whole game,” a delighted Chacarra said at the 18th green moments after fist-pumping and hugging his caddie to celebrate the victory after a safe two-putt par on the last hole.

“I know what I’m capable of when I’m playing well. I want to be one of the best in the world,” said Chacarra after his second DP World Tour title in India, worth $680,000.

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{{^usCountry}} The victory puts him on top of the Road 2 Dubai Rankings accolade, which will crown him as Europe’s best golfer. There are three more tournaments in the DP World Tour this season, in Korea and Abu Dhabi before the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victory puts him on top of the Road 2 Dubai Rankings accolade, which will crown him as Europe’s best golfer. There are three more tournaments in the DP World Tour this season, in Korea and Abu Dhabi before the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. {{/usCountry}}

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Teeing off on the 18th, he only needed a bogey to win after New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier shot a final round 67 to finish 19-under par for second. He did raise mild prospects of a late upset, but the Spaniard was too solid to make any serious errors.

Adrian Meronk of Poland and Angel Hidalgo of Spain were tied third, after carding 68 and 69 respectively in the final round. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood was tied fifth after a final round 68 to finish 13-under par for the tournament.

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The lead was a solid five shots for Chacarra at the start of the final round. But it was whittled down to two as his birdies dried up. There were some tense moments on the 16th after he found the thick rough from the tee. However, having played smartly to avoid major mistakes on Sunday, Chacarra recovered to par. He also parred the par-3 17th to go into the final hole victory all but assured.

With the victory, he took a firm lead on the Road to Dubai Rankings table with three events left to play, taking over from former Masters champion Patrick Reed. Chacarra is also projected to rise from world No. 50 to 39 when the list is revised on Monday.

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Chacarra held a five-shot lead over Hillier going into the final round after finishing the third round with a brilliant 63, one better than the Kiwi’s 64. He was one shot off the lead after the first round. He moved into a one-shot halfway lead from Scott Jamieson at 10-under par.

The Spaniard extended that lead to five shots after completing the third round on Sunday morning, going 19-under par following a brilliant, bogey-free 9-under 63, with seven birdies, and an eagle on the par-5 18th.

Chacarra’s India love story continues. Out of contract with LIV Golf at the end of 2024, he grabbed a sponsor’s invite and won the 2025 Hero Indian Open, his first DP World Tour victory also assuring him the European tour card. He finished second in the 2026 Hero Indian Open, again shining on the tough DLF Golf and Country Club course in Gurugram.

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Chacarra is in roaring form. He won the KLM Open in June, going back-to-back by winning the Italian Open later that month. His last three tournament results coming into Delhi were tied fourth in the European Masters and tied third in the FedEx Open de France, both in September, and then finishing T2 in the Spanish Open at home, the week before landing in India.

The victory further underlines Chacarra’s status as the rising star in and Europe. A PGA Tour entry is assured for the next season – the top 10 finishers in the DP World Tour will qualify.