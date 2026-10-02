44 years later, India’s women are Asian Games hockey champions again

Forty-four years of waiting, a quiet longing and immense perseverance culminated in 60 agonising yet beautiful minutes in Kakamigahara on Friday.

India players celebrate after winning the gold medal match against China at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. (REUTERS)

The Indian women’s hockey team did the unthinkable at the 20th Asian Games as they beat defending champions and Paris Olympics silver medallists 1-0 in the final to not just win a gold medal but also book a ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This was India women’s first gold at the Asian Games since winning the yellow metal at the 1982 Asiad at home.

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The stage was set for a titanic final between the two best teams in Asia — world No.4 China against No.8 India, an outfit reborn and on a fast and furious upward trajectory.

Drama filled the air even before pushback as an accident on the highway delayed the arrival of the team buses, pushing the start back by an hour. But the extra wait only sharpened the resolve of the Indian women’s hockey team determined to alter the course of history.

When the whistle finally blew, India stepped onto the turf with fearless intent. In the 10th minute came a moment of sheer magic. Captain Salima Tete intercepted the ball in the midfield with tenacious grit and laid it off to Sakshi Rana at the top of the circle.

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{{^usCountry}} Sakshi spotted Lalremsiami, who was celebrating her landmark 200th international appearance. Marking her bicentenary cap in unforgettable fashion, the 26-year-old forward controlled the ball, turned, and unleashed a thunderous reverse-hit bullet that soared over Chinese goalkeeper Liu Ping into the top of the net. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sakshi spotted Lalremsiami, who was celebrating her landmark 200th international appearance. Marking her bicentenary cap in unforgettable fashion, the 26-year-old forward controlled the ball, turned, and unleashed a thunderous reverse-hit bullet that soared over Chinese goalkeeper Liu Ping into the top of the net. {{/usCountry}}

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It was a goal of pure audacity, putting India 1-0 ahead and sending shockwaves through the Chinese setup.

What followed was a masterclass in collective courage and defensive defiance. China, powered by their formidable midfield dynamos Li Hong and Ma Ning and orchestrated from the back by skipper Ou Zixia, launched relentless waves of attacks. Yet, every time China pressed, India put their bodies on the line.

The defining moment of Chinese frustration arrived when a stroke was awarded against Sushila Chanu for a push on He Jiangxin. Up stepped Zhang Ying for a high-stakes duel against Savita Punia. Expecting a shot to her left, the veteran India goalkeeper launched herself across the goal, sticking out a brilliant left hand to swat the ball away.

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It was a save crafted from pure instinct and years of sacrifice. Shortly after, when another stroke decision was awarded to China early in the second half, India’s calm video referral overturned it to a penalty corner (PC), which was swiftly repelled by the incredible first rushing of Salima Tete and goal-line heroics from Navneet Kaur and Bichu Devi.

The tactical battle on the sidelines between India head coach Sjoerd Marijne and China’s Alyson Annan — old rivals from the Dutch coaching circuit — was a chess match of nerves. As China threw everything forward, 28-year-old Shilpi Dabas and Nikki Pradhan stood firm in deep defence, while Rutuja Dadaso Pisal cleverly boxed the ball into the corner flag in the dying minutes to bleed precious seconds off the clock.

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Desperate for an equaliser, China took the ultimate gamble with three minutes and 27 seconds left on the clock, pulling goalkeeper Liu Ping to field 11 outfield players. But India’s fortress held unbroken until the final hooter sounded.

With that solitary goal, 44 years of shadows dissolved. For the first time since 1982, the Indian women’s hockey team stood on the top step of the podium as Asian Games gold medallists.

Beyond the yellow metal around their necks lay an even sweeter prize — direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. After the heartbreak of missing out on Paris 2024, this golden triumph announced to the world that Indian women’s hockey has not just returned, it has arrived at the summit.