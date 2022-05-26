Asia Cup 2022: India qualify for Super 4s with incredible 16-0 win against Indonesia; finish above Pakistan in Pool A

The Indian hockey team defeated Indonesia 16-0 to qualify for the Super 4s in the 2022 Men's Hockey Asia Cup. Incidentally, India needed 15 goals to go above Pakistan on goal difference and qualify for the next round, and the side reached the mark with merely two minutes remaining in the final quarter through a penalty corner.

This was India's first win in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup; they were forced to a 1-1 draw by Pakistan before being defeated 2-5 by Japan, who finished first in Pool A. Japan won all of their three matches in the pool.

With Pakistan losing their final game of the pool 2-3 against Japan, India required a goal margin of at least 15 goals to qualify for the second round of the Asia Cup and defend their title. The side made a strong start to their game against Indonesia, with Pawan opening the goalscoring in the 9th minute before doubling the lead a minute later.

Uttam Singh, then, scored in the 13th minute to give India a three-goal cushion at the end of the first quarter. SV Sunil extended India's margin with a penalty corner shortly after the resumption, before Nilam Sanjeep's brilliant drag-flick gave the side a 5-0 lead in the game.

Sunil drifted in his second goal of the match to end the second quarter with India leading 6-0.

With at least nine goals more needed to secure a berth in the next round, India began with an all-out attack in the third quarter and Karthi Selvam finally broke the deadlock, which opened the floodgates for India. Dipsan Tirkey scored in the 41st minute but there were no celebrations, as India chased the 15-goal mark.

The score went into double figures with Abharan Sudev scoring two minutes later, before Dipsan bagged his second to take India's lead to 11-0. Tirkey, then, struck again with a penalty corner for his hat-trick before Sudev slotted in another goal in the 54th minute.

With merely two minutes to go, it was Dipsan who scored the deciding goal for India before ending Pakistan's all chances for qualification with a 16th goal a minute later.

