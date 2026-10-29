Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India beat China 5-2 for second successive win

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated China 5-2 for their second win in as many matches at the Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar on Thursday. Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored braces each (Hockey India)

Playing at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, India skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s drag-flicks found the net twice as he scored through penalty corners in the 27th and 31st minutes. Player of the Match Sukhjeet Singh scored two field goals in 12th and 34th minutes while second drag-flicker Jugraj Singh found the opposing team’s net through a PC in the 47th minute.

For China, Peng Yang scored through PC in the 26th minute, while Chongkong Chen also scored through a set piece in the 36th minute.

India dominated possession with 56% of the share which helped them penetrate the Chinese circle 19 times which further yielded eight shots on goal. India’s penalty corner conversion was also a solid 50%, having converted four of their eight chances.

World No.22 China, on the other hand, entered the Indian circle only eight times with four shots on target. They were able to win five PCs out of which they converted two.

China were quick off the blocks, especially on their counterattacks. But normalcy resumed as India regained possession with Hardik Singh being the main playmaker in the midfield, piercing the deep defence of China. But the visitors managed to keep India at bay until the 12th minute when Jugraj scooped the ball from half line straight to Sukhjeet who displayed fantastic 3D skills to put the ball past advancing goalkeeper Wu Huanyu.

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China drew level in the 26th minute when Yang Peng converted a PC. But Harmanpreet handed India the lead again through a blistering strike.

India put in more distance between themselves and China as local boy Harmanpreet scored his second to the delight of the crowd at the start of the third quarter before Sukhjeet scored his second to make it 4-1. Harmanpreet passed from half line to Sanjay at baseline. Sanjay passed it to Sukhjeet standing in front of the goal and the striker’s first touch was enough.

China pulled one back through Chongcong. Jugraj made it 5-2 early in the final quarter which was enough to hand India the win.

Earlier in the day, Malaysia defeated South Korea 3-1. For Malaysia, Azimuddin Kamaruddin opened the account in the 10th minute. South Korea equalised through a field goal by Song Hae Song in the 31st.

But Malaysia pumped in two more goals. Mohammad Akhimullah Anuar Esook converted a set piece in the 36th minute, making the scoreline 2-1. Then in the 50th minute Faisal Bin Saari sounded the board to help Malaysia win 3-1. In the third match of the day, Japan defeated Bangladesh 1-0 thanks to a lone goal through skipper Raiki Fujishima in the 40th minute.

India will take on Japan on Friday.