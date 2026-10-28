World Cup wounds and Mission LA: Indian hockey needs for a reset

Soon after India crashed out of the Hockey World Cup in August, the team assembled for a post-series review. The morale was at an all-time low, and players were grappling with self-doubt. Indian hockey's problems aplenty: How long will it take to fix them all? (Agencies) Head coach Peter Fulton and captain Harmanpreet Singh took responsibility, but they didn’t mince their words either. Some players were shown the mirror and given a reality check. Harsh words were exchanged, stern lessons were delivered. But at the end of the day, this team did what any team must after a crushing World Cup defeat: learn from it and move forward. It’s a tournament that India has historically struggled in. That they haven’t won the title since 1975 is one thing, but their best finishes in the last five decades have been a fifth place, in 1982 and 1994. In 2023, they finished ninth at home and in August, they finished eighth. The team did well to bounce back, win the Asian Games gold, and book a ticket to the next Olympic games, dominating the competition with 58 goals in seven matches while conceding just eight. That momentum was carried into the Asian Champions Trophy, where they smashed 13 goals past Bangladesh in their tournament opener on Tuesday. However, somewhere along the way, their dominance in Asia has failed to mask their struggles against stronger opponents. India forward Abhishek Nain, who has been part of these ups and downs, recalls how important it was for the team and players to regroup after a deflating World Cup campaign in which they suffered comprehensive defeats against top sides such as England, Argentina, the Netherlands and Belgium. “After the World Cup, the Asian Games was our top goal. To do well in Japan, we needed to put the World Cup behind us. Carrying that baggage into the Asian Games would have affected our performance. We had to move forward with a fresh mindset. The coach’s instructions on this were clear, and I believe that’s why we were able to do it,” Abhishek told Hindustan Times. “We achieved our target at the Asian Games. The team atmosphere was, and continues to be, healthy. The World Cup was a tough experience for us. Asian teams mostly play man-to-man, whereas European teams play zonal defence. A lot of the errors we made were pointed out, and the structure was changed. Our mentality was that we couldn’t win. But after discussions, we let go of everything we had done wrong. The message was clear: ‘What’s done is done. Release the negativity and focus on the positives.’ Our mental health wasn’t good. We took psychological lessons, and that helped a lot.” The most alarming aspect of India’s campaign was their lack of a stomach for a fight. In the crunch game against Argentina, they looked flat, were slow to react and left their defence exposed. They created very few opportunities and, rather than merely failing to convert their chances, repeatedly gifted Argentina openings and paid the price. Their struggles with man-to-man marking and overdependence on captain Harmanpreet Singh have only reinforced the impression of a team that looks undercooked.

Pawan Rajbhar calls for an overall mental improvement for India's hockey players (Special Arrangement)

“More improvement is needed to perform well at the World Cup. Mentally, we need to develop that confidence, and the young players who have come in need more practice. We are doing well in Asia, but several aspects of our game appear weak against bigger teams. Our passing needs work, and we need to learn how to perform better against stronger opposition. We have been struggling at World Cups for years, and coaches and players need to give it a lot of thought. We are falling behind as European teams continue to evolve. In hockey, teams are often given specific scenarios to work on, with players guided through videos and tutorials to improve their man-to-man marking,” midfielder Pawan Rajbhar, currently playing for the Indian Navy in the Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, told HT. “The team must start preparing for the LA Olympics right away. Most importantly, we need more drag-flickers. Harman is good in that role, but it feels as though he alone is bearing the pressure. If he has a bad day, India need a backup.” Play overseas For the longest time, several Indian hockey players used their time off to turn out for their employers in national championships and domestic competitions, until Hockey India put a stop to the practice. The restriction was lifted in 2023, when players were also allowed to participate in European leagues. However, the response has been underwhelming, with gruelling schedules and national camp commitments standing in the way. “In my opinion, Indian players should experience top-level hockey abroad during their careers. When I left the national team and decided to play overseas, my first goal was to play in the Netherlands, ideally in the top league and the EHL. I wanted to understand their culture and learn what it takes to play and sustain yourself at the highest level,” midfielder Devindar Walmiki, representing Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, said. “Playing abroad helps you maintain your fitness, learn about different cultures and languages, and adapt to new environments. In our national camp, we don't get to play against top teams such as Germany, Australia and the Netherlands as often as we would like. Playing against such opposition can make a big difference to Indian hockey. Over the last five or six years, I feel the level of hockey in Asia has dropped because India are the leading contenders for medals. We need to play more matches against top-ranked teams rather than rely primarily on Asian competition, where we are often the favourites.”

Devindar Walmiki in action for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (Special Arrangement)