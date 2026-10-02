Asian Games: India to face Malaysia in high-stakes men’s hockey final

The Indian women’s hockey team has done it. After 44 long years, they ended the wait for the gold medal at the Asian Games by upsetting defending champions and Paris Olympics silver medallists China to book their ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India will face Malaysia on Saturday at the Asian Games. (PTI)

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Now it is over to the men, favourites unlike their women counterparts, who prepare to face Malaysia in the gold medal match on Saturday in Kakamigahara.

Deep Dive What is at stake for India in the men’s hockey final against Malaysia at the Asian Games? India is aiming for their second consecutive Asian Games gold medal, which would secure automatic qualification for the 2028 Olympics. How did India perform in the semi-finals leading up to the final against Malaysia? India narrowly defeated Pakistan 4-3 in a thrilling semi-final, with a last-minute goal from Abhishek, highlighting their need for defensive discipline in the final. What challenges does Malaysia pose for India in the gold medal match? Malaysia, ranked World No.12, presents a tactical challenge with their strong defensive strategies and a skilled attacking lineup, having previously been unbeaten in the tournament.

Beyond continental supremacy, an automatic qualification spot for the 2028 Olympics is on the line. For the defending champions, victory would secure successive Asian Games gold medals for the first time in the country’s rich hockey history. Standing in their way is an unbeaten Malaysia desperate to claim their first Asiad title.

Both teams have survived gruelling, high-pressure semi-final tests. India looked imperious early on against arch-rivals Pakistan, racing to a 3-0 lead before allowing their opponents to claw back and level the match. It took a dramatic, last-minute strike from forward Abhishek to seal a 4-3 victory and avoid a shootout.

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{{^usCountry}} This narrow escape gives the Harmanpreet Singh-led outfit plenty to reflect upon. Finding defensive discipline will be key, as well as a flawless execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This narrow escape gives the Harmanpreet Singh-led outfit plenty to reflect upon. Finding defensive discipline will be key, as well as a flawless execution. {{/usCountry}}

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Malaysia, similarly tested, held their nerve against South Korea, grinding out a 2-1 victory that underscored their composure in fine-margin encounters.

World No.12 Malaysia — the highest-ranked Asian side behind India — present a formidable tactical challenge. Known as a tenacious unit, they seamlessly shift between zonal and man-to-man marking to disrupt the passing lanes.

India chief coach Craig Fulton anticipates a highly competitive clash against a team that topped Pool B with five consecutive wins. “We haven’t played Malaysia for quite some time... Two nice attacking teams, lots of skill, lots of flair, lots of speed. We want to focus on our own game plan, put our proactive mindset into the game and leave it all out there on the pitch,” said Fulton.

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The final promises a thrilling shootout between two potent offensive units. India’s charge is spearheaded by Harmanpreet Singh, who has orchestrated the offense with 10 penalty corner (PC) goals, placing him second in the tournament’s overall scoring charts. He is flanked by the lethal striking duo Abhishek and Dilpreet Singh, who have contributed nine goals each.

Malaysia will counter with their own veteran firepower. Faizal Saari and Abu Kamal Azrai have both found the back of the net nine times and can punish any Indian defensive lapses.

Recent history heavily favours India, who have won seven and drawn two of their last nine matches against Malaysia. Their most recent clash, a pulsating 4-3 Indian victory in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy final in Chennai, should serve as a blueprint for the intensity expected this weekend.

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However, the ghosts of 2018 still linger. Malaysia's last victory over India came in a heartbreaking shootout in the semi-finals of the Asian Games, proving they know how to deliver on this stage.

Adding further weight to the occasion are personal milestones waiting to be claimed. Harmanpreet is one win away from becoming the first India captain to lead the men’s team to two Asian Games gold medals. Seasoned midfielder Manpreet Singh, India's most capped player, could stand as the only Indian to win three Asian Games gold medals, after 2014 and 2023.