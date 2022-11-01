Delhi HC temporarily restrains Harper Collins, ex-Hockey coach from publishing confidential information in upcoming book

The Delhi high court on Tuesday temporarily restrained HarperCollins Publishers India Pvt Ltd. and former hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne from publishing confidential information about the players in his book “Will Power- The Inside Story of the Incredible Turnaround in Indian Women's Hockey”

In an interim order, justice Amit Bansal said that prima facie, the confidentiality clause stated in Hockey India's Code of Conduct has been breached by the publisher seeking to publish certain portions of the book pertaining to certain players.

As per the clause (20), members, volunteers, and staff of Hockey India shall not disclose information entrusted to them in confidence.

Observing that grave and irreparable injury will be caused to the players if the portions in question come out in public domain, the judge said that a “prima facie case had been made out in favour” of Hockey India.

It restrained both the writer and the publisher from publishing the “highlighted portions” in the book which are confidential and listed the matter for hearing on November 18.

The order was passed in a suit filed by Hockey India against Marijne and HarperCollins Publishers India Private Limited over the alleged violation of code of conduct by the author. It has been alleged that confidential details of various players have been disclosed in the book.

The suit also raised the issue of copyright violation with respect to using certain photographs for which Hockey India had copyright.

Previously, Gurjit Kaur, member of the national women's team, had moved the high court against the publisher and the author for disclosing confidential information pertaining to her medical condition in the book.

Appearing for Hockey India, advocate Sheyl Trehan argued that although the book has not been released but it is rampant with details about players which should not be there. She contended that there is a copyright violation on account of the publisher using two photographs which belong to Hockey India.

The court relied on its earlier order of September 19, granting relief to Kaur and posted the matter for hearing on November 18.