Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson tragically dies after getting slashed by skate blade during game

Former NHL player Adam Johnson died during his English team's game on Saturday, October 28, after his throat was accidentally cut by a skate blade while he was involved in a collision on the ice during the second period. The 29-year-old initially received emergency treatment on the ice.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, file)(AP)

Adam was initially rushed to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital following which players returned to the locker room. At the time, the Nottingham Panthers announced a "major medical emergency” and asked nearly 8,000 fans at Sheffield's Utilita Arena to leave the building.

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing," the Panthers said in a statement, according to ESPN. "Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news.”

"The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances. Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him,” they added.

Adam appeared in as many as 13 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins over parts of two seasons from 2018 to 2020. He notably scored one goal and registered four assists. He also spent parts of three seasons with the Penguins' AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and played for the AHL affiliates of the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers.

Born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Adam played at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. His overseas career began in 2020.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon," the Penguins said in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to Adam's family and friends, as well as all of Adam's past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be a part of the Penguins family. It was our honor to watch him fulfill his dream of playing in the National Hockey League."

