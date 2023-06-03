FIH Pro League: India beat Great Britain in shootout

The Indian men's hockey team held its nerves to pull off a stellar 4-2 shootout win against Great Britain to bag the bonus point after the two teams drew 4-4 in regulation time in the FIH Pro League at the Lee Valley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak was outstanding in his efforts to make two crucial saves in the shootout while Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Abhishek scored.

In regulation time, Harmanpreet Singh (7th), Mandeep Singh (19th), Sukhjeet Singh (28th) and Abhishek (50th) scored for India while Sam Ward (8th, 40th, 47th, 53rd) scored four goals to halt India from registering an outright win. Ward's effort not only ensures Great Britain stay on top of the nine-team standings but that they also remain unbeaten in regulation time this season.

India's campaign now moves to Eindhoven where they will take on Netherlands (June 7) and Argentina (June 8).

