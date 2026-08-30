Defending champions Germany produced a disciplined defensive display to edge Spain 1-0 in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup final and draw level with Pakistan's record of four titles.

Gold medal winners, Germany, celebrate with the trophy on the podium during the World Cup Field Hockey competition in Wavre, Belgium (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

With this, Germany has now become the most successful team in the history of the Men's Hockey World Cup, along with Pakistan.

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European powerhouse Germany had previously won the World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in 2002, Mönchengladbach in 2006 and Bhubaneswar in 2023. Pakistan's four titles came in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994. Spain, meanwhile, made its first World Cup final appearance since 1998 and its third overall, but its wait for a maiden title continued.

In front of approximately 8,000 spectators at the Belfius Hockey Arena, built this year, both teams displayed excellent defense and consistently thwarted each other's attempts. The only goal of the match was scored by Germany's Michel Struthoff in the 44th minute in run of play.

After a goalless first half, Spain launched ten attacks on the German goal in the third quarter, but Germany prevailed.

In the first fifteen minutes, both teams earned a penalty corner each, but failed to achieve success. Germany attacked first and earned a penalty corner in the second minute, but Benedikt Schwarzhaupt's shot was saved by the Spanish goalkeeper. Spain's Borja Lacalle failed to counterattack in the ninth minute.

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{{^usCountry}} In the first quarter, Germany dominated possession, while Spain relied on short passes and good coordination in the second quarter but failed to provide the finishing touch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the first quarter, Germany dominated possession, while Spain relied on short passes and good coordination in the second quarter but failed to provide the finishing touch. {{/usCountry}}

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Spain's Joachin Menini passed the ball to ifiaky Zaldua inside the circle in the 18th minute who lost the possession. Three minutes later, Spain's Nicolas Alvarez advanced alone from the right flank through the middle of the field but lost control inside the D.

Germany had a golden opportunity to score two minutes before the break when Grobe Johannes received the ball on the left side of the goal and passed it to Teo Hinrichs but his shot was blocked. The ball landed inside the circle, hit Justus Weigand's stick, and then went back to Grobe but he failed to aim accurately.

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At halftime, both teams were goalless.

After the break, Spain dominated possession with fluid hockey and launched several attacks with control. In the 39th minute, Gerard Clapes passed the ball to Pol Verdiell Cabre inside the circle from the right flank but he was obstructed, earning Spain their second penalty corner. Captain Marc Miralles' drag flick, however, went wide of the goal.

In the 44th minute, Germany scored their first goal from open play, demonstrating excellent coordination from the right and left flanks. Michel received the ball from the right and, with the Spanish goalkeeper out of position, easily deflected it into the net. Spain made ten attempts in the third quarter, but Germany prevailed.

In the counter-attack, Spain earned a penalty corner in the 45th minute, but Marc Miralles' flick hit Germany's first rusher, Prinz Thies who had to leave the field.

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Spain made several attempts to equalize in the final minutes, but the German defense remained rock-solid. Spain coach Max Caldas replaced goalkeeper Luiz Calzado with four minutes remaining and adopted a completely attacking strategy, but the equalizer was unsuccessful.

Spain advanced to the final by defeating co-hosts the Netherlands 4-3 in the semi-final in Amstelveen, while Germany defeated Argentina 2-1 in the other semi-final in Wavre.

Earlier, Argentina defeated the Netherlands 2-1 in a thrilling bronze medal match to win the medal.

Argentina captain Mathias Rey, playing in his sixth World Cup, scored the winning goal from a penalty corner in the 59th minute.

Tournament top scorer Tomás Domene gave Argentina the lead by converting a penalty corner in the 41st minute, but Dutch midfielder Floris Middendorp equalized the score in the 49th minute.

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Argentina earned three consecutive penalty corners just seconds before the hooter but failed to score.

The Argentine women's team won the title on Saturday, ending the reign of three-time champions the Netherlands in the final at the Wagner Stadium in Amstelveen.