New Delhi, Experienced Australian Tim White was on Friday named the head coach of India's junior women's hockey team by the national federation, replacing Tushar Khandekar who was with the team since 2023.

Hockey India replaces Tushar Khandekar with Australia's Tim White as junior women's coach

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Hockey India did not specify the reasons for the change and also did not divulge the duration of White's contract.

White recently served as the head coach of the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hockey India League in January this year. His coaching career includes stints in Belgium and Australia.

Prior to his arrival in India, White served as the coach of Belgium's Under-21 women's team, guiding it to a bronze medal at last year's Junior World Cup.

Between 2021 and 2024, he was also an integral part of Belgium senior national team coaching staff, during which time the team improved its world ranking from number 12 to number 3.

It also achieved a semi-final finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in his career, he held the position of Australia's national junior coach and guided the side to a bronze medal at the Junior World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in his career, he held the position of Australia's national junior coach and guided the side to a bronze medal at the Junior World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Having recently spent time in India as the coach of the Tamil Nadu Dragons, I was drawn back by the country's incredible passion and rich hockey culture," White said in a press release issued by Hockey India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Having recently spent time in India as the coach of the Tamil Nadu Dragons, I was drawn back by the country's incredible passion and rich hockey culture," White said in a press release issued by Hockey India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I have seen the immense young talent here while coaching against India at Junior World Cups, and the chance to work in a full-time program with such motivated athletes is a privilege. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have seen the immense young talent here while coaching against India at Junior World Cups, and the chance to work in a full-time program with such motivated athletes is a privilege. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "My goal is to produce technically sound players who are ready to bridge the gap and push for spots in the senior team," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My goal is to produce technically sound players who are ready to bridge the gap and push for spots in the senior team," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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White also said that he wants to keep the game simple and focus on collective and individual strengths.

"We will aim to be a team that values attacking hockey but remains exceptionally disciplined in our defensive structures. It is vital that we work hard physically to ensure we perform at a high level for the full 60 minutes.

"By mastering core skills under pressure and playing 'team-first' hockey, we will be well-prepared for any international challenge."

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey welcomed White and hoped that he would play a crucial role in athlete development.

"His proven track record with the Belgian and Australian junior programs speaks for itself, particularly his success in leading teams to podium finishes at the Junior World Cups.

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"We believe his vast experience in high-performance coaching and athlete development will be crucial in preparing our junior women for the challenges of senior international hockey."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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