IND vs CHN Highlights, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India held by China after leading twice in World Cup opener

IND vs CHN Highlights, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India began their Women's Hockey World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against China in Amstelveen, twice taking the lead but being pegged back on both occasions. Navneet Kaur opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Zhan Ying levelled from a penalty stroke late in the first quarter. Deepika restored India's advantage with a 25th-minute penalty-corner strike, giving Salima Tete's side a 2-1 lead at half-time. China responded after the breakthrough, Ma Ning's 39th-minute penalty corner conversion. India pushed for a winner in the closing stages but could not find the decisive touch, leaving both sides with a point from their Pool D opener.