IND W vs ENG W LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: 3rd quarter underway; teams look to break the deadlock

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: All India Women need today is a draw against England to finish second and qualify for the next round from Pool D. China is leading the pool at present. India drew 2-2 with China in their opening game and then, they thrashed South Africa 6-1. It may be noted that India Women can’t afford to lose today’s game at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen because that will be the end of their trophy dreams. If, god forbid, they lose, they will be left only to participate in classification matches. India can also finish as the pool-toppers, provided they beat England today with a margin that takes them ahead of China. The second phase of the tournament will kick off tomorrow.