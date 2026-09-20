IND vs INA LIVE Score Hockey: Lakra scores on rebound to give India early lead in Q1
IND vs INA LIVE Score Hockey: Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will be hoping to start on a positive note after an underwhelming World Cup campaign.
IND vs INA LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: The Indian men’s hockey team begins its Asian Games campaign against Indonesia on Sunday, with a direct qualification spot for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics at stake. India will be hoping to start on a positive note after a disappointing World Cup campaign, where Craig Fulton’s side finished eighth in the tournament played in the Netherlands and Belgium....Read More
India are the highest-ranked team in the Asian Games and have been drawn in Pool A with hosts Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. The opening game should give Harmanpreet Singh and his teammates an opportunity to build some confidence, although the tougher tests will come against Japan and South Korea later in the pool stage.
The four-time Asian Games champions will be aiming to reclaim the gold medal after settling for bronze at the 2022 Hangzhou Games. With Olympic qualification also on the line, India will be keen to make their intentions clear from the opening game.
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- 20 Sept 2026, 11:47:13 AM IST
India strike early!
First penalty corner for India. Hardik injects, and Harmanpreet Singh’s drag-flick is saved, but Shilanand Lakra pounces on the rebound to put it into the back of the net and give India the early lead. IND 1-0 INA | Q1
- 20 Sept 2026, 11:44:17 AM IST
India control early possesion!
India have controlled possession in the early minutes but are yet to create a clear chance. Harmanpreet Singh remains key in the middle as India look to control the tempo and build pressure on Indonesia. IND 0-0 INA Q1
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- 20 Sept 2026, 11:39:27 AM IST
Action begins!
Action is underway as Harmanpreet Singh-led India take on Indonesia in their Asian Games opener. India are looking to take control early in the first quarter and dictate the tempo from the start.
- 20 Sept 2026, 11:36:45 AM IST
Time for national anthems!
The players of both teams are out on the field for the national anthems. India’s anthem will be followed by Indonesia’s.
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- 20 Sept 2026, 11:21:48 AM IST
A lot more at stake for India!
India’s Asian Games campaign is about more than defending their title. Harmanpreet Singh and Co are looking for redemption after their disappointing eighth-place finish at the World Cup, while gold in Japan would also secure direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. (Read Full Story)
- 20 Sept 2026, 11:09:24 AM IST
How Harmanpreet plans to plug defensive leaks!
For Harmanpreet Singh and his teammates, the Asian Games campaign is about more than defending their title. India are targeting gold to secure a direct berth at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, while also looking to bounce back from their disappointing World Cup campaign. Harmanpreet has identified defensive lapses, particularly the concession of “silly goals”, as an area India must improve. (Read Full Story)
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- 20 Sept 2026, 10:59:53 AM IST
India highest-ranked team in Asia!
Manpreet Singh brings plenty of Asian Games experience to this Indian side, having won gold medals at the 2014 and 2023 editions. He is the only member of the current squad to have two Asian Games gold medals to his name. India also enter the tournament as the highest-ranked team in Asia at No.8 in the world rankings. Pakistan are the next highest-ranked Asian side at No.12.
- 20 Sept 2026, 10:50:50 AM IST
India a dominant force in Asian Hockey!
India remain one of the dominant forces in Asian hockey. They are the defending Asian Games champions and also the reigning Asia Cup champions, having lifted the title in Rajgir in 2025. India have also won the last two editions of the Asian Champions Trophy, in 2023 and 2024, with the next edition scheduled to be held in India from October 27 to November 5, 2026.
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- 20 Sept 2026, 10:42:53 AM IST
India under pressure after flop WC campaign!
Four-time Asian Games champions India will be looking to put their disappointing World Cup campaign behind them after finishing eighth in the tournament in the Netherlands and Belgium. India will now hope for a strong start to their Asian Games campaign and a chance to regain some confidence.
- 20 Sept 2026, 10:32:25 AM IST
IND vs INA LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Indonesia men's hockey match from Japan.
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