IND vs INA LIVE Score Hockey: Lakra scores on rebound to give India early lead in Q1

India are the highest-ranked team in the Asian Games and have been drawn in Pool A with hosts Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. The opening game should give Harmanpreet Singh and his teammates an opportunity to build some confidence, although the tougher tests will come against Japan and South Korea later in the pool stage.

The four-time Asian Games champions will be aiming to reclaim the gold medal after settling for bronze at the 2022 Hangzhou Games. With Olympic qualification also on the line, India will be keen to make their intentions clear from the opening game.