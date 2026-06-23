IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Arch-rivals collide as India seek momentum, Pakistan fight relegation
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Follow Live score and updates of the India versus Pakistan game in London.
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre is all set to stage the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the FIH Pro League. The Indian team, who are placed second from bottom with 10 points from just two wins, seven losses and three draws, head into the contest on the back of a stunning 3-2 win against the Netherlands in Rotterdam. Pakistan, on the other hand, have yet to win a match this season and hence is placed at the bottom of the table. Pakistan will be desperate to beat India to avoid relegation from the FIH Nations League. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 06:44:30 pm
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: A look at India's line-up
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Starting XI - Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Rajinder Singh.
Subs - Raj Kumar Pal, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Dilpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharman, Mohit HS and Shilanand Lakra.
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 06:42:42 pm
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Head-to-head tie
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: India have never lost to Pakistan in the last 10 years. They won 15 of the last 17 matches, while two others were a draw.
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 06:35:54 pm
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Relegation fears for Pakistan
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Pakistan have four more games to play and need to act fast in order to avoid relegation into the 2026–27 FIH Nations Cup. They are currently placed at the bottom of the table.
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 06:32:20 pm
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: How have Pakistan performed so far?
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: They lost all their 12 matches in the league stage, conceding 59 goals.
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 06:26:26 pm
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Harmanpreet Singh speaks ahead of the match:
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: The India captain said: "We're excited about the match. We will try to maintain the same rhythm as last match, which we won. We're looking forward to giving our best because we've our audience who have expectations from us."
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 06:23:51 pm
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Where do India stand in the points table?
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: With two wins, three draws and seven losses, the Indian team is placed in eighth place in the table
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 06:22:21 pm
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: How have India performed so far?
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: India lost the home leg twice against Argentina (0-8 and 2-4), Belgium (2-4). The winless run continued in Hobart, where India lost 0-2 to Spain, before securing three draws in a row. In the European leg, India lost to the Netherlands, before securing two wins.
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 05:57:47 pm
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the India versus Pakistan match in the FIH Pro League at London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Stay tuned for more updates!