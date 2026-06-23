IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Arch-rivals collide as India seek momentum, Pakistan fight relegation

IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Can India beat Pakistan today?

IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre is all set to stage the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the FIH Pro League. The Indian team, who are placed second from bottom with 10 points from just two wins, seven losses and three draws, head into the contest on the back of a stunning 3-2 win against the Netherlands in Rotterdam. Pakistan, on the other hand, have yet to win a match this season and hence is placed at the bottom of the table. Pakistan will be desperate to beat India to avoid relegation from the FIH Nations League. ...Read More