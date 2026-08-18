IND vs SA Highlights, FIH World Cup 2026: India thrash South Africa 6-1 for biggest-ever Women's Hockey World Cup win
IND vs SA Highlights, FIH World Cup 2026: India thrashed South Africa 6-1 for their biggest-ever Women's Hockey World Cup victory, moving to four points in Pool D and significantly strengthening their qualification hopes.
IND vs SA Highlights, FIH World Cup 2026: India produced a record-breaking statement at the Women's Hockey World Cup, thrashing South Africa 6-1 in Amstelveen to register the biggest victory in their history at the tournament. After opening their Pool D campaign with a 2-2 draw against China, Sjored Marinje's side turned ruthless in front of goal and collected their first win of the competition in emphatic fashion. The result takes India to four points from two matches and to the top of Pool D, with China having beaten England 4-2 earlier in the day, leaving the qualification battle final poised. More importantly, the five-goal margin has given India a major boost in goal difference ahead of their final match against England on Thursday.
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- 18 Aug 2026, 08:23:40 PM IST
IND vs SA Highlights, FIH World Cup 2026: Six-goal India rewrite World Cup record
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India delivered the statement performance they desperately needed, dismantling South Africa 6-1 for their biggest victory in Women's Hockey World Cup history. After being held 2-2 by China in their opener, India found their attacking rhythm in specatuclar fashion, combining relentless cricle pressure with ruthless finisihing. The five-goal winning margin also provides a valuable goal-difference boost heading into their decisive final Pool D encounter against England.
- 18 Aug 2026, 08:09:25 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: End of the match
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The game comes to an end. India will be happy with their display here. Going into the final match of the Pool, this display will help India a lot.
IND -6:1 - SA (FT)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 08:02:11 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Penalty Corner for South Africa
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: South Africa get a chance to score their first goal. They have won a penalty corner here.
GOAL!!!! South Africa get a consolation goal. OH!!!! Umpire referral here. The on-field umpire has a doubt that went in off the body of a South African.
The TV umpire says that it is off the stick, and South Africa get the goal.
IND - 6:1 - SA (10') (4th Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 07:55:58 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India looking for their seventh
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India keep up their positive play. They are still searching for the seventh goal.
IND - 6:0 - SA (7') (4th Q)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 07:51:46 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: South Africa looking to open their account
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: South Africa looking to build with passes. They have had some great moments, and in this final quarter they are looking get their first goal of the tournament.
IND - 6:0 - SA (2') (4th Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 07:49:52 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The final quarter starts
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: We are down to the final 15 minutes of the game. India will probably look to add more goals to their tally and strengthen their qualification bid to the next round.
IND - 6:0 - SA (1') (4th Q)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 07:47:46 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: End of the third quarter
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The third quarter comes to an end, and the result of this one is more or less beyond doubt. India maintain their scoreboard dominance.
IND -6:0 - SA (3rd Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 07:41:18 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Penalty Corner for South Africa
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: A great move and South Africa have won the penalty corner.
Not a great trap. They rebuild quickly and try again, but defended by India.
IND - 4:0 - SA (10') (3rd Q)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 07:38:47 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: GOAL!!!
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Great movement. Three touches inside the box and a shot. India get the goal. Great, great show of top-notch hockey.
IND - 4:0 - SA (9') (3rd Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 07:37:31 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Save!!!
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Brilliant move from India. Navneet takes the shot, but the South African goalkeeper makes a top save.
IND - 3:0 - SA (8') (3rd Q)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 07:35:40 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India trying to get terriotorial dominance
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India are looking for the goals and trying to impose themselves territorially. However, South Africa are coming with some moments of magic time and again.
IND -3:0 - SA (6') (3rd Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 07:30:57 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India on the aggressive
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India start on an aggressive note from the start. They are going for as many goals as possible.
IND - 3:0 - SA (2') (3rd Q)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 07:29:55 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The third quarter gets underway
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: So, we are back with the action. India will be looking to build on their lead, and South Africa will be eager to produce some magic.
IND - 3:0 - SA (1') (3rd Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 07:20:55 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: End of the first half
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The first half comes to an end. India scored twice in the second quarter to take a 3-0 lead into the break.
IND -3:0 SA (HT)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 07:16:24 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Penalty Corner for India
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Great penetration into the D box from India. Now, they have won another penalty corner.
Flick taken, but the South Africans have defended it this time.
IND - 3:0 - SA (12') (2nd Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 07:13:17 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Penalty Corner for India
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India win another penalty corner. Deflected away. Another PC for India.
A half then shot taken. Deflected, the ball was going in, but was defended in the end. Another penalty corner.
GOAL!!!! This time, the deflection goes in. India go up 3-0.
IND -3:0 - SA (10') (2nd Q)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 07:10:08 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Brilliant from South Africa
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Brilliant run from Zulu from the right-hand side. A great move. Indian defence left helpless, but the goalkeeper saves the day.
IND - 2:0 - SA (8') (2nd Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 07:08:26 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India showing superior transitional play
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India are trying to hit South Africa with their transitional play. Each time they get the ball, they try to be fast and that is paying off so far.
IND - 2:0 - SA (7') (2nd Q)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 07:05:48 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India controlling the game
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The Indian team is now controlling the possession.
IND - 2:0 - SA (4') (2nd Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 07:03:29 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Penalty corner for India
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The second quarter starts on a high for India. They win a penalty corner. India find the goal here.
IND - 2:0 - SA (2') (2nd Q)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 06:59:52 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: End of the first Quarter
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The first quarter ends, India have taken the lead and have settled down gradually in to the match.
IND - 1:0 - SA (1st Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 06:57:15 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India control possession
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The goal seems to have come at the right time. The Indian team has settled down and now they are controlling the possession.
IND - 1:0 - SA (14') (1st Q)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 06:54:16 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: GOAL!!!!
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: A good move, a bit of lapse in the defence for South Africa. A simple tap in and the goal is here for India.
IND -1:0 - SA (12') (1st Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 06:52:16 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India not organised yet
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: A lot of turnovers in the midfield. The Indian team seems to be lacking a bit of rhythm. It is as if their nerves have not settled yet.
IND - 0:0 - SA (10') (1st Q)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 06:50:08 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: SAVED!!!!
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Great set piece routine. The flick comes in and the South African goalkeeper makes a brilliant save.
IND - 0:0 - SA (8') (1st Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 06:49:22 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Penalty Corner for India
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Great move from the left and a brilliant move at the base line. India win the penalty corner.
IND - 0:0 - SA (7') (1st Q)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 06:48:30 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: South Africa finding rhythm
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: In the last few minutes, India have been put under real pressure. South Africa have found rhythm, they are dominating the possession and it is now up to the Indian side to find a way back.
IND - 0:0 - SA (7') (1st Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 06:46:26 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Penalty Corner for South Africa
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Against the run of play, South Africa produce a brilliant play. A long pass and the attacker is found open inside the cricle. Great save from the Indian goalkeeper.
However, the Proteas have won a penalty corner. A mis-trap. India need to change the momentum as quickly as possible.
IND - 0:0 - SA (5') (1st Q)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 06:44:46 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India testing the South African defence
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India are invading the South Africa defence and pushing them deep. However, there has been no end product yet.
IND - 0:0 - SA (4') (1st Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 06:42:26 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India make a fast start
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India look to be positive from the outset. They look to dominate territorial play from the centre.
IND - 0:0 - SA (2') (1st Q)
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- 18 Aug 2026, 06:41:03 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The action starts
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Right, the action gets underway. India will look to dominate from the start, South Africa will be eager to show some resilience.
IND - 0:0 - SA (1') (1st Q)
- 18 Aug 2026, 06:35:43 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Ready to go
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The two teams are going to sing their national anthems and we will get on with the live action after that.
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- 18 Aug 2026, 06:32:00 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: We are all set for the start
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Right, we are all set for the start of the game. The umpires walk out into the field, followed by the players.
- 18 Aug 2026, 06:08:48 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India hold the historical edge over South Africa
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: History leans heavily towards India in this match-up. They beat South Africa 4-3 at the 2010 World Cup and followed it with a 2-0 victory at the 2022 FIH Nations Cup. India were even more dominant during their 2023 tour of South Africa, winning 5-1, 7-0 and 4-0 before a 2-2 draw. Recent meetings, therefore, offer India plenty of confidence.
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- 18 Aug 2026, 05:59:01 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India's key players finding form
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Deepika and Navneet Kaur enter this contest in encouraging touch after both scored against China in India's World Cup opener. Deepika has been particularly influential tyhis year, combining her attacking threat with a growing role at penalty corners, while Lalremsiami remains central to India's movement inside the circle. Captain Salima Tete's pace and ball-carrying will also be vital against South Africa today.
- 18 Aug 2026, 05:56:27 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Where South Africa can hurt India
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: South Africa's biggest threat lies in their ability to attack quickly once possession changes hands. India cannot afford loose paases in midfield or leave space behind their advanced defenders. Hannah Pearce is the player to watch after scoring foru goals during South Africa's successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign, while Jean-Leigh du Toit, Ongeziwe Mali and Kayla de Waal provide additional attacking ledger.
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- 18 Aug 2026, 05:45:45 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India start as favourites
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India should carry the stronger winning chance into this contest. Their 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China showed they can create opportunities and withstand sustained pressure, while South Africa were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by England in their opener. India still need greater efficiency inside the circle, but on form and performances at this World Cup so far, they have enough quality to take all three points.
- 18 Aug 2026, 05:21:23 PM IST
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Three points the target for India
IND vs SA LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India have little room for a cautious approach against South Africa. After beginning their Pool D campaign with an impressive 2-2 draw against China, Sjoerd Marinje's side now need their first victory of the tournament to strengthen their second-round chances. South Africa arrive under greater pressure after a 4-0 defeat to England, making this a major opportunity for India to seize control of their campaign.
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