IND vs SA Highlights, FIH World Cup 2026: India thrash South Africa 6-1 for biggest-ever Women's Hockey World Cup win

IND vs SA Highlights, FIH World Cup 2026: India produced a record-breaking statement at the Women's Hockey World Cup, thrashing South Africa 6-1 in Amstelveen to register the biggest victory in their history at the tournament. After opening their Pool D campaign with a 2-2 draw against China, Sjored Marinje's side turned ruthless in front of goal and collected their first win of the competition in emphatic fashion. The result takes India to four points from two matches and to the top of Pool D, with China having beaten England 4-2 earlier in the day, leaving the qualification battle final poised. More importantly, the five-goal margin has given India a major boost in goal difference ahead of their final match against England on Thursday.