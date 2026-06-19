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India suffer late heartbreak as Germany snatch 2-1 win after late penalty-corner drama in FIH Pro League

Jugraj Singh (38') marked his 100th appearance with a goal, before late strikes from Weigand (56') and Brilla (60') turned the game in Germany's favour.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 08:33 am IST
ANI |
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The Indian Men's Hockey Team put up a strong fight against reigning World Champions Germany, but narrowly went down 1-2 in their third match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 Rotterdam leg.

India go down fighting against Germany in FIH Hockey Pro League clash (X Image)

Jugraj Singh (38') marked his 100th international appearance with a goal, before late strikes from Justus Weigand (56') and Jakob Brilla (60') turned the game in Germany's favour, according to Hockey India website.

India started the game on the front foot, controlling possession and building early momentum to keep Germany under pressure. With a compact defensive structure, India denied the World Champions space and restricted them from creating clear-cut chances.

The Indian side raised the intensity in the second quarter with an aggressive high press, forcing errors from Germany. Abhishek created India's best chance of the first half after a well-worked build-up, but the opportunity went unfinished.

In a tightly contested match where chances were limited, India continued to dominate possession and were rewarded in the third quarter. After earning their first penalty corner of the game, India took the lead through Jugraj Singh, who marked his milestone 100th appearance with a powerful drag-flick in the 38th minute.

 
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Home / Sports / Hockey / India suffer late heartbreak as Germany snatch 2-1 win after late penalty-corner drama in FIH Pro League
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