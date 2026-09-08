India to return to blue kits at Asian Games 2026 after saffron controversy: Hockey India

The Indian men's and women's teams had donned the saffron jersey as their primary kit during the Hockey World Cup, which took place last month in the Netherlands and Belgium, and were slated to wear it during the Asian Games as well. The decision was taken on July 27, with Hockey India explaining that the move was purely a technical call to avoid visual similarity with the blue turf on which games are played.
However, the move drew immense criticism from several former captains, including Viren Rasquinha, Dhanraj Pillay, Ajit Pal Singh, Vasudevan Baskaran and Pargat Singh. It also triggered a bit of wrangling within Hockey India, with president Dilip Tirkey saying that the decision was taken without his knowledge, while secretary Bhola Nath Singh insisted that "all officials were aware" of the change.
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However, just before the two Indian hockey teams departed for the Asian Games, HI reversed its decision on the primary kit.
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However, just before the two Indian hockey teams departed for the Asian Games, HI reversed its decision on the primary kit.
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“Indian Olympic Association (IOA) asked us our preferred choice of kit and HI has given the first preference as blue, with the secondary colour being saffron,” said HI treasurer Shekar Manoharan.
Although Tirkey had initially maintained that the move to change the colour of the jersey affected "on-field clarity and visibility for the players", in an internal mail to HI officials, the veteran Hockey player stated that the decision was taken "without being placed before the Executive Board for discussion and without my prior knowledge."
For Tirkey, the choice of the colour was not a concern, but he insisted that the decision should have been taken in consultation with the elected leadership.
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Donning the saffron, India's men's team had finished eighth at the World Cup after just two wins in six matches. The women's team, on the other hand, showed great fight to finish fifth in the World Cup, with two wins and three draws in six matches.
Back to blue, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side, the defending champions, will be looking for an unprecedented fifth Asian Games title. The women's team, on the other hand, will be aiming for their first top-of-the-podium finish in 44 years. They had finished third in the 2022 edition.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.