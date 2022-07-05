India vs China Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India eye breakthrough in Quarter 2 against China
- India vs China Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Score: Led by Savita Punia, India will be aiming to register their first win of the campaign, when they face China at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen (Netherlands).
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: With the score level at 0-0, India face China in their second Pool B match of the ongoing Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen (Netherlands), on Tuesday. In their opening fixture, India held Olympics bronze medallist England to a 1-1 draw and showcased its defensive strength to its fullest potential. But against China, the Savita Punia-led side will be seeking to improve their attacking display after making a mess of penalty corners against England with Vandana Katariya getting the equaliser from a rebound in Quarter 2. Meanwhile, China will be aiming for a clinical performance after their 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their previous fixture.
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 05, 2022 08:39 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q2 | GOOD SAVE!
More six minutes to go and India get a penalty corner. Strong drag flick by Gurjit, who even screams while hitting the ball. The Chinese goalkeeper blocks it!
India 0-0 China
Jul 05, 2022 08:38 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q2 | GOALLL! OH WAIT! IT'S NOT A GOAL, THE VIDEO UMPIRE SAYS SO!
A shot on the turn in the 24th-minute and its initially a goal as India celebrate. But the video umpire says that it was an Indian body which was hit on the way as China win their referral.
Jul 05, 2022 08:34 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q2 | Another loose ball by India
With nine more minutes to go in this quarter, India spray another loose ball as they try to enter the Chinese circle. The loose ball is easily intercepted by China as they soak in the pressure.
India 0-0 China
Jul 05, 2022 08:33 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q2 | India try to build-up
Its the 20th-minute and India are trying to build-up and get some tempo into their game. They seem to be very slow against China and need to use the flanks more!
India 0-0 China
Jul 05, 2022 08:31 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q2 | Stats from Quarter 1
Possession | India 52% - 48% China
Shots on goal | India 1 - 0 China
Shots wide | India 0 - 0 China
Circle penetrations | India 2 - 2 China
Jul 05, 2022 08:28 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q2 | The action resumes!
Quarter 2 begins as both teams look to win the midfield battle, which didn't seem to have a winner in the previous quarter.
India 0-0 China
Jul 05, 2022 08:26 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q1 | End of Quarter 1, India 0-0 China
Quarter 1 ends and both teams get back into the dugout with a 0-0 scoreline. Both coaches will have plenty to discuss, with India hoping to improve their passing in the next quarter!
India 0-0 China
Jul 05, 2022 08:24 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q1 | Poor passing by India!
India have been untidy in the field today! Their passing has been wayward and again in the 13th-minute, they loose another ball in the midfield!
Jul 05, 2022 08:22 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q1 | Sharmila gets penalized!
Sharmila shows good skills to reach China's circle in the 11th minute but is penalized for a stick! Good display of raw pace!
Jul 05, 2022 08:16 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q1 | China have got an early foothold!
Its three minutes and China have gained an early foothold in this contest and are keeping the ball. India soaking in the pressure and waiting for their chance to counter!
Jul 05, 2022 08:10 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Q1 | The action begins!
Quarter 1 begins as India attack right from the start and try to penetrate past China's defense!
Jul 05, 2022 08:05 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Time for national anthems!
Both teams have entered the venue and its time for their respective national anthems!
Jul 05, 2022 07:56 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: China's starting XI
Bingfeng Gu, Jiaqi Li (C), Ying Zhang, Quixia Cui, Ning Ma, Xindan Zhang, Hong Li, Xiaoxue Zhang, Yang Chen, Luo Tiantian, Ping Liu (GK)
Jul 05, 2022 07:49 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: India's starting XI
Savita (C, GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya
Jul 05, 2022 07:48 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: 'China is a difficult team to beat', says India head coach
"China is a difficult team to beat, they have a very good PC setup and they also defend well. If we can play our own game we can hopefully create some opportunities", said India head coach Janneke.
Jul 05, 2022 07:45 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: 'Focus as always will be to play good hockey', says Savita Punia
Ahead of the game, Savita Punia (India captain) said, "China is a very good team, they are full of surprises and we will have to be on the top of our game against them. It will be really important to convert our chances and execute our plans perfectly. We are looking forward to a good challenge, and the focus as always will be to play good hockey."
Jul 05, 2022 07:42 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: India favourites in this contest!
Going into this Pool B match, India start as favourites with a superior ranking of eighth against China (13th). India also came out on top against China in their last two meetings.
Jul 05, 2022 07:23 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Head-to-head
In terms of head-to-head, India are ahead of China. Both sides have faced each other 21 times with India coming out on top with 11 wins, compared to China's nine. One match has ended in a draw.
Jul 05, 2022 06:55 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: India seek to improve attacking display
Against England, India showed their defensive strength during the 1-1 draw. Despite Vandana Katariya's equaliser, India missed a host of chances including penalty corners. They will be hoping to improve on their mistakes from the England game and put in a better attacking display against China.
Jul 05, 2022 06:47 PM IST
India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of India's second Pool B fixture of the ongoing Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, as they take on China at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. Stay tuned for a nerve-wracking match folks!
