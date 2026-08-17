IND vs ENG Highlights, Hockey World Cup 2026: India stumble against England as Pakistan clash turns into must-win test

IND vs ENG Highlights: India surrendered a half-time lead as England fought back to hand them a 4-2 defeat in their second Pool D match of the Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen. Nick Bandurak put England ahead before Harmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh turned the contest around to give India a 2-1 advantage at the break. But the game changed dramatically in the third quarter, with Stuart Rushmere and Henry Croft scoring within four minutes as England reclaimed control before adding another late goal. The result takes England to six points and leaves India on three, making Wednesday's final pool encounter against Pakistan crucial. India must now beat their arch-rivals to guarantee progress to the second round.