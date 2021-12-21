India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live Streaming: After winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics held earlier this year, Manpreet Singh-led Indian unit will look to hold on to their domination in the Asian circuit. The team will eye for the finals berth at the ongoing Men's Asian Champions Trophy as Asian Games champions Japan stands in their way. The semifinals between the two will be played at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday evening.

India, who are the defending champions, kicked-off their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Korea. They then went to register convincing wins against Bangladesh (9-0), Pakistan (3-1) and Japan (6-0) in the league stage.

Here are the live streaming details of the semifinal match of the Asian Champions Trophy between India and Japan:

Where will India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match take place?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match will take place at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka in Bangladesh.

At what time does India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match begin?

India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match will begin at 05:30 PM IST on Friday (December 17th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match?

India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match will be aired live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and DD Sports TV channels in India.

How to watch India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match on mobile?

The live streaming of India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy semifinal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.