India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: IND women eye win to seal direct quarterfinal place

  • India vs New Zealand Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Score: After draws against England and China, Savita and her team need a win against NZ and hope for other results to go in their favour to seal a direct place in the quarterfinals. 
India vs New Zealand Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Score
India vs New Zealand Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Score (Hockey India)
Updated on Jul 07, 2022 10:00 PM IST
HT Sports Desk
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup: A direct place in the quarterfinal is up for grabs as India women eye their first win of the tournament. In the first game, India drew 1-1 against England and delivered an identical result against China, and although it may be too soon to press the panic button, they would want to register a win to give themselves a strong chance. Currently, India sit at No. 3 in the Pool B rankings due to goal difference, and as they take on table-toppers New Zealand, rest assured, it will not be an easy affair.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 07, 2022 10:00 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup

    Hello and a very good evening to all our viewers. Indian hockey fans, brace up for what is going to be India's stiffest test yet of this Women's Hockey World Cup as they take on the in-form New Zealand. Following draws against England and China, India women would be eager to get a win under their belt and not leave things for too late. But New Zealand, who are leading the Pool B with 4 points. India are at 3 with 2 points, next to China on the basis of goal difference. Can the women in blue pull off a juggernaut against New Zealand tonight? We shall find out.

Topics
india women's hockey team
hockey

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Women's Hockey World Cup 2022

  • India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Telecast in India: India drew both their matches 1-1, first against England and then against China, with Vandana Katariya scoring both the goals.
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's Hockey World Cup: Vandana Katariya in action for India&nbsp;(Twitter/@FIH_Hockey)
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's Hockey World Cup: Vandana Katariya in action for India (Twitter/@FIH_Hockey)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 04:10 PM IST
HT Sports Desk, New Delhi
hockey

PR Sreejesh explains why 5s will ‘never replace’ hockey's traditional format 

  • The FIH's recent Hockey 5s Championship and its push for the shorter format has raised concerns over the future of the traditional format of the sport.
Sreejesh said that traditional hockey will always remain the pinnacle of the sport(PTI)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 07:10 PM IST
Rohit Mundayur
hockey

Women's Hockey World Cup: What does India need to advance?

  • After two draws in two games for India, what are all the scenarios in Pool B?
Women's Hockey World Cup: India have drawn their last two fixtures.(AFP)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 06:50 PM IST
Sandip Sikdar
hockey

Olympic medal a closed chapter, team fully focused on winning CWG gold: Sreejesh

  • Ahead of the Commonwealth Games, PR Sreejesh said that the postponement of the Asian Games was "a blessing in disguise" in a way because the senior players were not too happy about missing out on Birmingham 2022 simply because they were, well, seniors.
PR Sreejesh hopes India can continue their juggernaut from the Tokyo Olympics last year.&nbsp;(Getty)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 02:07 PM IST
Rohit Mundayur, Mumbai
hockey

Cagey India draw against China in World Cup

  • India were expected to steamroll their neighbours but the Chinese team played to a plan and made it work
India will play New Zealand in their final pool match on Thursday.(Hockey India )
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 11:14 PM IST
Sandip Sikdar
hockey

Women's Hockey World Cup: Vandana equalises late as India hold China in 1-1 draw

Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: Vandana Katariya had to once become India's saviour as they held China in a dramatic 1-1 draw, on Tuesday.
Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: Vandana Katariya in action for India against China.(Twitter/@FIH_Hockey)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:15 PM IST
PTI
hockey

India vs China Highlights, Women's Hockey WC: Katariya equalises, India held 1-1

  • India vs China Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Highlights: Vandana Katariya equalised in Quarter 3 to help India secure a 1-1 draw against China in their Pool B fixture, at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen (Netherlands).
India vs China Highlights: Vandana Katariya scored a late equaliser.(Twitter/@FIH_Hockey)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 09:36 PM IST
HT Sports Desk
hockey

India vs China Live Streaming Women's Hockey WC 2022: When and where to watch

India vs China Live Streaming, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Telecast in India: India will look to secure their first win against China and strengthen their chances of advancing to the next stage. 
India vs China Live Streaming Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India are searching for their first win(Hockey India)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 05:17 PM IST
HT Sports Desk
hockey

Defence comes to the fore as India hold England

  • A repeat of the Tokyo Olympics bronze play-off, in which Great Britain beat India, ended 1-1 as India's defence held firm in the FIH women's World Cup opening Group B game at Amstelveen on Sunday.
India played out a 1-1 draw against England.(Instagram/@fihockey)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 10:07 PM IST
Sandip Sikdar
hockey

India vs England Highlights, Women's Hockey WC 2022: India held in 1-1 draw

  • IND vs ENG Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Highlights: Vandana Katariya equalised as India played out a 1-1 draw against England in their opening Pool B match at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen (Netherlands), on Sunday.
India vs England Live Score: India face England in their opening fixture.(Instagram/@HockeyIndia)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 09:36 PM IST
HT Sports Desk
hockey

Women's Hockey WC 2022 India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India vs England Live Streaming, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Telecast in India: India will miss out on the services of Rani Rampal, who is sidelined due to a hamstring injury. In her absence goalkeeper Savita Punia will lead the side.
India vs England Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia(Hockey India)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 11:55 AM IST
HT Sports Desk
hockey

England first up as India ready to change history

  • After six months of intense competition, skipper Savita Punia’s team is confident of putting up a fight in the women’s hockey World Cup.
File photo of coach Janneke Schopman with India women's hockey players(Twitter/TheHockeyIndia)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 10:47 PM IST
Sandip Sikdar
hockey

Missing star: The absence of Rani will be a big challenge for India

  • Injuries have kept the former skipper out of the World Cup but her team has some plans in place.
Rani Rampal(PTI)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 09:50 PM IST
Sandip Sikdar, New Delhi
hockey

India can compete against the very best at the World Cup: Janneke Schopman

  • India's chief coach is hoping that India can consistently play at their best level during the big tournament.
Schopman took over from compatriot Sjoerd Marijne after the Olympics(Hockey India )
Published on Jun 30, 2022 07:40 PM IST
Sandip Sikdar
hockey

Covid-19 hits men's hockey team, striker Gurjant, coach Reid test positive

"Two players and three members of the Support Staff of the Indian Men's Hockey team, currently preparing for the Commonwealth Games 2022 have tested positive for Covid-19," Hockey India said in the media release without naming anyone.
Hockey forward Gurjant Singh. (Hockey India)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 01:20 PM IST
PTI
