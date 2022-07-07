India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: IND women eye win to seal direct quarterfinal place

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup: A direct place in the quarterfinal is up for grabs as India women eye their first win of the tournament. In the first game, India drew 1-1 against England and delivered an identical result against China, and although it may be too soon to press the panic button, they would want to register a win to give themselves a strong chance. Currently, India sit at No. 3 in the Pool B rankings due to goal difference, and as they take on table-toppers New Zealand, rest assured, it will not be an easy affair.

