India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK Bronze Medal Match?

Asian Champions Trophy 2021, India vs Pakistan Bronze Medal Match Live Streaming: After facing a disappointing 3-5 loss to Japan in the semis, India will be fighting for the bronze medal as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday. India endured a poor outing against Japan, conceding two goals within the first 100 seconds of the semi-final game. India's poor defence -- which has troubled the side throughout the tournament -- hurt the side's chances for a final qualification further as it went 1-5 down at the end of the third quarter. Pakistan, meanwhile, fell down narrowly to South Korea in an edge-of-the-seat thriller, as the side conceded a 5-6 defeat in the other semi-final.

India had kicked off their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Korea. They then went to register convincing wins against Bangladesh (9-0), Pakistan (3-1) and Japan (6-0) in the league stage, before falling 3-5 to Japan in the semis.

Here are the live streaming details of the bronze medal match of the Asian Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan:

Where will India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Bronze Medal match take place?

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Bronze Medal match will take place at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka in Bangladesh.

At what time does India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Bronze Medal begin?

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Bronze Medal will begin at 03:00 PM IST on Wednesday (December 22).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Bronze Medal?

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Bronze Medal will be aired live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and DD Sports TV channels in India.

How to watch India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Bronze Medal on mobile?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Bronze Medal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.