IND vs PAK LIVE Score: India, Pakistan players shake hands before start; game finally begins
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup: India need just a draw to qualify for the next round, while Pakistan have no option but to win.
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Hockey World Cup: It's time for another India versus Pakistan contest in the Men's Hockey World Cup. The Pool D meeting at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen comes with significant consequences for both teams as they fight to keep their tournament campaigns alive. India head into the contest with three points after opening their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales. Harmanpreet Singh's side then suffered a 2-4 defeat against England, leaving the team with little room for complacency heading into the final pool fixture....Read More
Pakistan, meanwhile, are under even greater pressure. They began their World Cup campaign with a 1-4 loss to England before drawing with Wales. India need at least a draw to secure second place in Pool D, while Pakistan must win to keep their campaign alive. India have three points, while Pakistan have one. The fixture has generated enormous interest, with the 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium sold out for the contest.
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- 19 Aug 2026, 06:46:05 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Oh so close!
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Oh, India were in with a chance of taking a 1-0 lead, but not to be. Dilpreet Singh turned in the Pakistan D and went for a shot, but a deflection from a Pakistan defender took it over the goal. What a fast start!
0-0 (1st quarter)
- 19 Aug 2026, 06:41:22 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Players exchange greetings!
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Oh, this is good to see. The players from both teams exchange greetings and fist bumps. Good positive start to the fixture. And with this, we are finally underway.
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- 19 Aug 2026, 06:38:29 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Time for the national anthems!
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: It's now time for the national anthems. India's first and it will be followed by Pakistan's. Just minutes away from the start of the Group D tie.
- 19 Aug 2026, 06:37:30 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: What the coach has to say?
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: India's head coach said that there is a lot of motivation for his players as they are playing against Pakistan. He also added that everyone is looking forward to this match.
“You don’t need to get the boys pumped up for this clash. We have to be focused on the match. We always knew it would come down to this fixture, so let’s see,” said the India head coach.
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- 19 Aug 2026, 06:33:57 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Players come out!
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: The referees and the players from both teams make their way to the centre. The game is about to start! Riveting atmosphere at the venue, the stadium is packed to the rafters.
- 19 Aug 2026, 06:24:27 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Sold out fixture!
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: The match is about to begin super soon. The kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM. It is worth mentioning that the 10,000-capacity stadium is sold out for the high-profile encounter.
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- 19 Aug 2026, 06:14:29 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: England makes things easy for India
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: England have beaten Wales 8-2 to top Group D, finishing with nine points from three matches. This means that a draw would be enough for India to qualify for the next round. However, a loss would mean that Pakistan would make their way and India will crash out.
- 19 Aug 2026, 06:12:05 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: How has the tournament fared for both teams?
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: India won their opening match against Wales and then lost to England. On the other hand, Pakistan drew against Wales and lost against England. As things stand, India have three points while Pakistan have one.
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- 19 Aug 2026, 06:02:42 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Check out the lineups!
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Both India and Pakistan have revealed their starting XIs.
Here are the teams:
India: Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera (goalkeeper), Rajinder Singh
Pakistan: Muhammad Abdullah, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Ammad Butt, Abdul Rehman, Umar Mustafa, Abu Mahmood (captain), Ali Raza (goalkeeper)
- 19 Aug 2026, 06:00:45 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Head-to-head record
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: India and Pakistan's men's field hockey teams have played 183 matches against each other. Pakistan leads the overall head-to-head with 82 wins, while India has 69 wins, and 32 matches have ended in a draw
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- 19 Aug 2026, 05:50:54 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Where will live streaming be available?
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: The live streaming for this crucial Group D encounter will be available on JioHotstar. On the other hand, the fans can watch the match on the Star Sports Network on the television.
- 19 Aug 2026, 05:41:24 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: What are the stakes?
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: The high-profile encounter between the two teams is of great relevance for both teams. India need at least a draw to seal qualification for the next round while Pakistan cannot do with anything less than a win. Plenty of high stakes!
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- 19 Aug 2026, 05:30:49 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the crucial men's Hockey World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Live action to begin at 6:30 PM IST. Stay tuned!