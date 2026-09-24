India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Games Hockey: Harmanpreet Singh's side faces first litmus test
India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Games Hockey: Follow latest updates from Aichi-Nagoya as India look to maintain unbeaten run
India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Games Hockey: Harmanpreet Singh's side got off to a stellar start in Aichi-Nagoya, scoring 29 goals and conceding just twice across the first two games in Pool A. India beat Indonesia 13-1 and then thrashed Sri Lanka 16-1. But they face their first real test against South Korea, who also won both their opening matches - against Bangladesh (5-0) and Indonesia (5-0).
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- 24 Sept 2026, 11:15:17 AM IST
Live streaming details
The men's hockey match between India and South Korea will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.
- 24 Sept 2026, 11:10:26 AM IST
When did India last play South Korea?
The last match between the men's teams of India and South Korea was in 2025, when the former registered a 1-0 win in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
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- 24 Sept 2026, 11:01:33 AM IST
The Indian team is here!!
The Indian team have arrived at the venue for their upcoming match against South Korea. The contest is half an hour away. Stay tuned as we bring you the live coverage for the same.
- 24 Sept 2026, 10:52:39 AM IST
Recent head to head record
Since 2019, the Indian men's team has played South Korea nine times, of which India has won six, with three draws. India head into the Asian Games Pool A contest as the clear favourites, but it will all come down to who is better on the day.
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- 24 Sept 2026, 10:49:04 AM IST
India look to continue dominance
India have not lost to South Korea since the 2019 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, when the latter won on penalties. Harmanpreet Singh and co will aim to continue the winning juggernaut in the Asian Games and roll on with the momentum.
- 24 Sept 2026, 10:42:40 AM IST
How has India's men's hockey team fared so far in this Asian Games
India scored 29 goals in their first two games and conceded just twice to stand right at the top of Pool A in men's hockey at this Asian Games
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- 24 Sept 2026, 10:39:59 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pool A fixture between India and South Korea. Stay tuned for more updates!