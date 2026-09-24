India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Games Hockey: Harmanpreet Singh's side faces first litmus test

India vs South Korea Live score, Asian Games Hockey: Harmanpreet Singh's side got off to a stellar start in Aichi-Nagoya, scoring 29 goals and conceding just twice across the first two games in Pool A. India beat Indonesia 13-1 and then thrashed Sri Lanka 16-1. But they face their first real test against South Korea, who also won both their opening matches - against Bangladesh (5-0) and Indonesia (5-0).