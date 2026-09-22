India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Hockey LIVE: Jugraj scores his second goal as India take a huge 6-0 lead
India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Hockey LIVE: Jugraj Singh has added to his tally and has now two goals to his name. India are leading the game by 6-0 in the first half.
India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Hockey LIVE: India started with domination from the first second in their second game of the Asian Games. Mandeep eventually brought up the first goal. It was followed by a drag flick conversion from Jugraj Singh and then a easy tap in by Abhishek. The first quarter finishes with India 3-0 ahead in the game....Read More
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 22 Sept 2026, 04:08:09 PM IST
Another Penalty Corner for India
India earn one for Penalty Corner. And Jugraj Singh delivers. He has hit the frame and there is a referral. The goal has been disallowed here.
IND - 6:0 - SRI (9') (2nd Q)
- 22 Sept 2026, 04:03:50 PM IST
Penalty Corner for India
India have got another Penalty Corner. There is the sixth goal. Jugraj Singh scores his second and India have another.
IND - 6:0 - SRI (7') (2nd Q)
- {{^htLoading}}
- 22 Sept 2026, 04:01:40 PM IST
Decision overturned
India appealed against that decision and after a review the Penalty Corner decision has been overturned.
IND - 5:0 - SRI (6') (2nd Q)
- 22 Sept 2026, 04:00:25 PM IST
Penalty Corner for Sri Lanka
First real positive play from Sri Lanka. They have earned a Penalty Corner. The Sri Lankan team would be eager to get one back.
IND - 5:0 - SRI (6') (2nd Q)
- {{^htLoading}}
- 22 Sept 2026, 03:56:24 PM IST
GOAL!!!
Abhishek gets his second as India score their fifth. It is turning out to be a very easy game for India as was expected.
IND - 5:0 - SRI (2') (2nd Q)
- 22 Sept 2026, 03:54:06 PM IST
Start of the second quarter
The second quarter is on the way and India have their third Penalty Corner. And there is the fourth goal for India. Harmanpreet Singh steps up from the Penalty Corner and converts that.
IND - 4:0 - SRI (1') (2nd Q)
- {{^htLoading}}
- 22 Sept 2026, 03:50:27 PM IST
End of the first quarter
So, there is the end of the first quarter. India have dominated the proceedings. Mandeep, Jugraj and Abhishek scored for India giving them a 3-0 lead.
IND - 3:0 - SRI (1st Quarter)
- 22 Sept 2026, 03:45:44 PM IST
The 3rd Goal
Brilliant pass from Harmanpreet and then brilliant control in the box. Abhishek placed perfectly at the far corner taps it in easily.
IND - 3:0 - SRI (11') (1st Q)
- {{^htLoading}}
- 22 Sept 2026, 03:43:51 PM IST
GOAL!!!!
There is the second goal for India. One for Penalty Corner, this time, Jugraj Singh delivers.
IND - 2:0 - SRI (10') (1st Q)
- 22 Sept 2026, 03:42:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka are putting up a fight
The Sri Lankans are defending in numbers and are trying to crowd out the Indian team. India are looking to find some space and use the entire width of the ground as they keep on recycling.
IND - 1:0 - SRI (9') (1st Q)
- {{^htLoading}}
- 22 Sept 2026, 03:39:59 PM IST
Penalty corner for India
India have earned a penalty corner. Taken by Hardik, but the execution is not right. A chance goes begging for the Men in Orange.
IND - 1:0 - SRI (7') (1st Q)
- 22 Sept 2026, 03:37:05 PM IST
India score
Beautiful pass from the right. Mandeep gets the ball in the open and he thrashes it past the Sri Lankan goalkeeper. India open their account in this second game.
IND -1:0 - SRI (5') (1st Q)
- {{^htLoading}}
- 22 Sept 2026, 03:35:28 PM IST
Indian team trying to settle down
The Indian team is playing passes among themselves. They are trying to settle down to a rhythm while assessing their opposition.
IND - 0:0 - SRI (4') (1st Q)
- 22 Sept 2026, 03:32:05 PM IST
The action gets started
So, India get the action going. The Indian team will look to dominate from the first second.
IND - 0:0 SRI (1') (1st Q)
- {{^htLoading}}
- 22 Sept 2026, 03:30:03 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka
India face Sri Lanka in their second pool A match after opening their Asian Games title defence with a 13-1 demolition of Indonesia. Another victory would strengthen India's positoon in the race for the semifinals before tougher tests against South Korea and Japan. The larger prize remains significant: Asian Games gold would also secure qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
- 22 Sept 2026, 03:27:05 PM IST
The two teams line up for the national anthems
We are all set for the action to begin, but first the national anthems of the two teams. After that the action gets on the way
- {{^htLoading}}
- 22 Sept 2026, 02:50:41 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men's Pool A hockey match between India and Sri Lanka. The contest will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Stay tuned.