Indian women beat Tokyo finalists Argentina

The Indian women's hockey team played its heart out to beat newly crowned Pro League champions Argentina in the first match of the two-leg tie in Rotterdam on Saturday. After the teams ended 3-3 in regulation time, India defeated the world No 2 outfit 2-1 in the penalty shootout through goals from Neha and Sonika. Lalremsiami (4th) and drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur (37th, 51st) scored for India in regulation time while Agustina Gorzelany (22nd, 37th, 45th) hit a hat-trick for Argentina.

India exerted pressure on their opponents at the start and Lalremsiami scored by deflecting a Deep Grace Ekka pass. India rode on the momentum and effected a circle penetration in the opening minutes of the second quarter but couldn't find a way to extend their lead. Argentina counter-attacked and earned a penalty corner and Gorzelany didn't miss the opportunity to equalise. Playing her 100th international, Neha made a brilliant run in the 30th minute and earned a penalty corner but India couldn't convert.

In the third quarter, the Argentines made a circle penetration to earn a penalty stroke. Gorzelany converted to help Argentina go 2-1 up. However, the Savita Punia-led side fought back and earned a penalty corner with Gurjit Kaur slotting in the goal to level the scores at 2-2. In the final minute of the third quarter, Gorzelany converted another penalty corner, handing Argentina a 3-2 lead.

India kept up the pressure and Gurjit converted a short corner to help level scores.

The second match of the double header will be played on Sunday.

India men lose to Netherlands

The Indian men’s team lost 2-2 (1-4) in a penalty shootout to table-toppers Netherlands at the same venue, in what was their penultimate game of the nine-team competition. An incredible fightback saw India win a point from a thrilling 2-2 draw against the hosts in regulation time after goals from Dilpreet Singh (22nd) and Harmanpreet Singh (60th) helped them equalise twice.

However, the hosts added a bonus point from a 4-1 shootout win with their experienced goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak keeping the Indian attackers at bay.

Their second match will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

