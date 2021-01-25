IND USA
Argentina 'B' beat Indian women 2-3(Hockey India / Twitter)
hockey

Indian women's hockey team loses 2-3 to Argentina 'B'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:01 PM IST

The Indian women's hockey team suffered its second consecutive loss on the tour of Argentina, going down 2-3 to the hosts' B side in a thrilling clash here.

Salima Tete (6th) and Gurjit Kaur (42nd) scored for India while Sol Pagela (25th), Constanza Cerundolo (38th) and Agustina Gorzelany (39th) registered their names on the scoresheet for the home side.

In the first quarter, it was India who got off to a flying start winning a Penalty Corner in the first minute. An intentional foul by Argentina while defending the PC led to the visiting side being awarded a penalty stroke.

Unfortunately for India, the goal was saved. Without letting this missed opportunity slow their rhythm, the tourists struck in the 6th minute through the in-form Tete to take the lead.

"We had a very good start to the match and though we couldn't score off the penalty stroke, we were able to convert after a good interception in the 6th minute. In the first quarter, we were in control and kept a check on Argentina but the second quarter, they upped their game," said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

A slump in India's defence in the second quarter was well-capitalised by the experienced home team. Pagela's 25th-minute goal equalized the scoreline to 1-1. But the game tilted in their favour when India gave away two goals in the 38th and 39th minute.

"I believe these two goals could have been stopped. We had restricted their circle entries to just 5 in this quarter but allowed them to convert twice in those five attempts," Marijne said.

"Though Gurjit scored in the following minutes to reduce the lead by one goal, we missed some good scoring opportunities thereafter. I feel we were a bit too rushed in our pursuit to convert. We must do much better to win from Argentina in the next following matches," he added.

Indian has tested their core group in the past four matches where they secured two draws (2-2,1-1) and suffered two narrow loss (1-2 and 2-3) in the ongoing tour.

In their upcoming matches this week, the Rani-led side will face the formidable world no.2 Argentina squad.

"In the upcoming four matches, we will field our best side to see what we can create against the World No.2 team. There have been good learnings from these four matches, and I want to see how our main team performs against them," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
e-paper
Close
