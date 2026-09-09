New Delhi, The Indian Olympic Association has constituted a four-member independent inquiry committee headed by retired High Court judge Deepa Sharma to probe the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh by former women's team captain Asunta Lakra.

IOA forms committee to probe Asunta Lakra's sexual harassment charge against top HI official

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The panel, formed following a directive from the Sports Ministry, includes former track-and-field athlete Vandana Rao, former women's hockey team captain Mamta Kharb, and lawyer Sitwat Nabi as members.

Lakra, who is also a member of Hockey India's Executive Board, had accused Singh of threatening and harassing her after she objected to the alleged sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand at the hands of local coach Sudhir Golla.

Hockey India has been directed to handle all requisite payments concerning the committee's honorarium, travel, accommodation, and incidental expenses.

"Hockey India is also requested to extend its full cooperation to the committee and to ensure that all relevant documents, information and such other assistance as may be required is made available to the committee in a timely manner...," IOA President PT Usha's letter to HI stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The dispute between between Hockey India and Lakra had taken an ugly turn after the national federation's ethics committee issued a show cause notice and launched an inquiry against the former captain after she was accused of threatening young player Albela Rani Toppo, who is also from Jharkhand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dispute between between Hockey India and Lakra had taken an ugly turn after the national federation's ethics committee issued a show cause notice and launched an inquiry against the former captain after she was accused of threatening young player Albela Rani Toppo, who is also from Jharkhand. {{/usCountry}}

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Toppo had alleged that Lakra tried to intimidate her and even threatened to end her career for unspecified reasons.

In response, Lakra termed HI's action as "continued intimidation and retaliation" and pleaded with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to intervene and stop the ethics committee inquiry against her.

This was after the sports ministry asked the IOA to form an independent panel to probe Lakra's allegations of sexual harassment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.