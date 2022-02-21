Major Dhyan Chand narrates how Europeans aced art of dribbling from Indian players, old interview surfaces - WATCH

India hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand is hailed as one of the most inspirational athlete the country has ever produced. His rich legacy include three consecutive Olympic hockey gold, which India won in 1928 (Amsterdam), 1932 (Los Angeles), and 1936 (Berlin).

Dhyan Chand held a great reputation in the sporting arena for his dribbling skills and ball control, which is why he was also referred as The Wizard or The Magician of hockey.

During Dhyan Chand's era, India dominated the sport and would often secure heavy wins over their opponents. In the 1928 final against Netherlands, India defeated the hosts 3-0. The team then went to thrash USA 24-1 in the next final against United States and in 1936 India defeated Germany 8-1 in the final.

As per a report in the Indian Express, Dhyan Chand took part in 12 Olympic matches, in which the hockey legend netted 33 times.

An old interview of the sporting icon with Prasar Bharti has surfaced on the internet, in which the hockey legend talks about his trip to Berlin in 1963. Recalling the events, Dhyan Chand in the video describes how European countries picked the skills from Indians.

“The Europeans learned the art of dribbling from Indian hockey players. I remember in Berlin 1963, the photographers from Germany and the Netherlands used to attend India’s practice session. They used to take the photos in slow motion, fast motion and later in the evening it was showed to their team,” the hockey icon is heard saying in the video.

“They used to watch how our players are dribbling. Where are their hands, legs, what is the head position. They practiced it over the period of time and aced the art of dribbling,” he adds.

India celebrates Dhyan Chand’s birthday, August 29, as National Sports Day and the President honours athletes and coaches for their remarkable show in their respective discipline. The awards include the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, and also one which is named after Dhyan Chand himself.

