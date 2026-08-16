Pakistan forget penalty corner gear in bizarre Hockey World Cup blunder, leaves ex-captain appalled: ‘Unwanted record’

Pakistan suffered a disappointing start to the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, losing 1-4 to England in a Pool D match in Amstelveen. But even more embarrassing was a bizarre blunder during the game, for which Pakistan captain Abu Bakar Mahmood received an official warning from the referee. The incident left former captain Salman Akbar appalled.

England thrashed Pakistan 4-1 in a pool D match.

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The incident occurred in the 17th minute, shortly after England had taken a 1-0 lead, when Pakistan were left scrambling for their penalty-corner protective gear. According to Akbar’s social media post, the team had forgotten the equipment in the changing room. A player was even seen running back to the dressing room to fetch it.

The delay ended with captain Abu Bakar receiving a green card and spending two minutes on the sidelines.

Deep Dive What caused Pakistan's penalty corner gear blunder during the Hockey World Cup match against England? Pakistan's team forgot to bring their penalty corner protective gear to the field, which resulted in a player having to run back to the dressing room to fetch it, leading to an official warning for the captain. Why did Salman Akbar criticize the Pakistan hockey team's preparation for the World Cup? Salman Akbar criticized the team's lack of discipline and organization, stating that forgetting essential equipment during the World Cup raised serious questions about their professionalism and readiness for high-stakes matches. How did India's performance against Wales set the stage for their upcoming match against England? India's 3-1 victory over Wales showcased their strength in set pieces, notably with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring twice, which they will need to build on to face a tougher opponent in England.

The former Pakistan captain was stunned by the lack of discipline and organisation during a tournament as big as the World Cup, calling it “another unwanted record”.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Wow. Another unwanted record from Pakistan hockey. In the opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 against England, Pakistan reportedly forgot the penalty corner protective gear in the changing room. As a result, the captain received the green card.

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{{^usCountry}} “Forgetting essential protective equipment for penalty corners simply cannot happen on the biggest stage of international hockey. Preparation is not just about tactics, fitness and skills. It is also about discipline and organisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Forgetting essential protective equipment for penalty corners simply cannot happen on the biggest stage of international hockey. Preparation is not just about tactics, fitness and skills. It is also about discipline and organisation. {{/usCountry}}

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“The World Cup demands the highest level of professionalism. Unfortunately, moments like this raise serious questions about how prepared we really are for the big stage.”

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India, who are part of the same Pool D, started their campaign on a winning note, beating lower-ranked Wales 3-1. Captain Harmanpreet Singh converted two penalty corners, while Sanjay also found the net from a set piece.

India will face England next, with the European side expected to pose a significantly tougher examination. The two teams had a closely fought encounter in the London leg of the Pro League leading up to the World Cup. England finished runners-up behind Belgium, while India finished eighth among the nine teams.

With both India and England eyeing the top two positions in Pool D, the outcome of their clash could have a major bearing on their respective routes to the knockout stages.