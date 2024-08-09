PR Sreejesh is new India junior men's team head coach: Hockey India

After the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh announced that PR Sreejesh will become the Junior India Hockey team's head coach. India's captain Harmanpreet Singh carries India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh on his shoulders as India's players take a victory lap (AP)

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Notably, India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

Speaking to ANI, Bhola Nath Singh said that Hockey India will discuss this with the SAI and the Government of India regarding the appointment of PR Sreejesh as the Junior India Hockey team's head coach.

"Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has played his last match today, but today I want to announce that Sreejesh will be the head coach of the Junior India Hockey team...We will discuss this with the SAI and the Government of India...," Bhola Nath said.

Throughout India's campaign, Sreejesh faced a total of 62 shots and saved 50 of those to establish his prowess at the goalpost.

Indian men's hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh said that winning two consecutive bronze medals is a big thing. He added that they tried to win the gold medal but will learn from it.

"This is a very big thing...We won back-to-back bronze, and we tried for gold but this is the journey and we will learn from this in the future...Sreejesh is a fantastic player...," Harmanpreet said.

While playing in an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics after being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, went on the ground, filled with emotions, and the rest of the team joined him to celebrate the momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') for India were enough to get them across the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.