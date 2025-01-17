Menu Explore
Turcotte's fast start leads Kings to 5-1 win over scuffling Canucks

AP |
Jan 17, 2025 11:51 AM IST

Turcotte's fast start leads Kings to 5-1 win over scuffling Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Alex Turcotte scored twice and added an assist — all in the first 10 minutes — as the Los Angeles Kings thumped the struggling Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Thursday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist. Warren Foegele also scored for the Kings .

Turcotte’s first goal came 51 seconds into the game. And before the midpoint of the first period, the 23-year-old winger had helped Los Angeles to a 3-0 lead.

Quinn Hughes scored for Vancouver with a long drive during 4-on-4 play 14:52 into the second.

Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 20 shots. Thatcher Demko made 16 saves for the Canucks.

Vancouver has lost six of seven and fallen out of the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. Takeaways

Kings: It was the eighth time in 43 games that Los Angeles scored five or more goals. Turcotte enjoyed the first multi-goal game of his career.

Canucks: The team’s once-potent power play has dried up. Vancouver was 0 for 5 with the man advantage and is 0 for 10 over the last four games. Key moment

A beautiful pass from Turcotte set up Los Angeles' second goal in 24 seconds midway through the first period. Stationed below the goal line, Turcotte slipped a behind-the-back pass to Kempe, who pulled the puck across the crease and tucked it in past Demko’s outstretched skate to give the Kings a 3-0 lead at 9:42. Key stat

The Canucks have allowed five or more goals in 12 of their 44 games this season. Up next

Kings: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Canucks: Continue a three-game homestand Saturday against Edmonton.

NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

