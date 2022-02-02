World Cup medal, ticket to Paris Sreejesh’s new goals

PR Sreejesh had thought that after winning a bronze in Tokyo last year, he would get a break from the grind of tournaments and preparatory camps and spend time with his family. But then began a sequence of felicitation programmes which lasted months. “After you win an Olympic medal, you are not just any person, you are public property,” said the India hockey goalkeeper with a laugh.

After more functions, camps and mentoring youngsters at the junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar, the 33-year-old was finally able to take his family to Kashmir for a holiday. “That break helped me to step down from the high. It was rejuvenating to bond with my family members and kids, helping me to forget about all the glory,” Sreejesh said from the campus of the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Having also recharged batteries with copious amounts of biryani at home in Kerala, Sreejesh is back with the India squad for what is going to be a busy year. The season will start with the Pro League this month, followed by the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, possibly the Asia Cup, and end with the World Cup in January 2023.

Despite having medalled at the Olympics, “the wall” of Indian hockey said wearing the blue jersey and winning medals at the upcoming tournaments is motivation to stay hungry and fit. And set new goals. The former India skipper is now aiming for a first World Cup medal.

“Last time in 2018, we could not qualify for the semi-finals. In 2023, India is hosting the World Cup. Winning a medal there will complete my list of medals from all hockey events,” said Sreejesh. “The Asian Games also provides a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics. That is also motivation to working really hard.”

Even though he is very eager to change the colour of the metal in Paris, Sreejesh is also a realist. At 33 — the oldest member of the squad by four years — he is setting short term targets.

“Another year (after the World Cup), the Olympics are there, that could be an option. As long as I am good enough, I want to continue and give my 100 per cent in short durations. If I keep on doing the best as I am doing now, then I will think of Paris,” he said.

“Humans are greedy. I am addicted to this game. It is seriously hard to think of quitting. But there will be a time where I will say, ‘Okay it’s time for me to hang my boots’. I know when to take that call. I don’t want to dream big now because it will create extra pressure. I want to enjoy the matches.”

At the start of the camp in January, Sreejesh, who made his senior team debut at the 2006 South Asian Games in Colombo, had a long discussion with Graham Reid asking the India chief coach about the areas he needed to improve.

“I told him the most important thing is that you need to have the same drive and commitment that you had when you were 19. These guys (top players) constantly want to get better. That’s what he brings to the group,” said the Australian coach. “You don’t get players who play as long for your country as he has without being open to new ideas, changes, development and continual improvement.”

Sreejesh once said goalkeepers were like good wine, getting better with age. But for that too you need to be ready for constant changes, be it colleagues, coach or role. “The best way to stay in the system is to be ready to change every time, to accept and rectify mistakes,” said Sreejesh. “If you are ready to accept changes — change your game if required — if you are willing to learn new things, it will help you to keep performing for such a long period.”

Sreejesh maintains a strict regimen to take care of his ageing body. It includes getting proper sleep, following a diet, giving himself extra time to recover from injuries to working hard to be as fit as his younger colleagues who consider Sreejesh as their role model.

Working with youngsters, some of them 12 years his junior, in the team has also been challenge of a different kind for Sreejesh. “When I play with people of my age, I can be myself; really harsh with them. But with youngsters, it is tough. For them, you are a super senior and words coming from me can affect them positively or negatively.”

Known to shout instructions angrily during matches, Sreejesh said, “now I am very conscious about my tone, the way I talk, how I instruct. I try to be calm and clear so that they don’t lose their confidence.”

Sreejesh will fly to Potchefstroom, South Africa, where India will play four Pro League matches against France (February 8 and 12) and hosts South Africa (February 9 and 13). “2021 is over. We just need to forget about the Olympics. Now is the time to look forward. The Pro League, competing against top eight teams in the world, that will be our base for our next campaign so that players can get experience playing big teams,” said Sreejesh.

