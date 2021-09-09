HT NxT 2021 Day 1 Live Updates: ‘Today being a great athlete matters in Indian cricket’: Kapil Dev

HT NxT 2021 Day 1 Live Updates: HT NxT is a first-of-its-kind platform aimed at bringing together the next-generation leaders, newsmakers to discuss pertinent ideas, harness collective knowledge and experiences, and frame innovative solutions for a better future. Day 1 of the Hindustan Times' inaugural virtual edition of HT NxT brings you four of India's top sporting geniuses: the country's first-ever cricket World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri, ace boxer Vijender Singh, and India's first individual gold medallist at the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra.