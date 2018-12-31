India vs Australia: ‘Australian cricket selection at its lowest ever’ - Ganguly reacts to Waugh’s predicted XI

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly rued the current state of the Australia cricket team and the selecting process while reacting to Steve Waugh’s predicted XI for the fourth Test match against India in Sydney.

“Australian cricket selection at its lowest ever .. greats have to put teams in their Instagram posts to give direction ....,” Ganguly tweeted with a picture of Waugh’s selected XI for the Sydney Test.

When asked about his probable playing XI, Steve Waugh picked this side for the hosts: Harris, Shaun Marsh, Khawaja, Head, Paine, Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Cummins, Starc, Lyon, Hazlewood.

Ricky Ponting also believes that Australia will be making major changes to their playing XI after the hosts were defeated by India in the third Test match in Melbourne on Sunday.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne was added to Australia’s squad for the fourth and final Test against India in Sydney, beginning Thursday and the former skipper believes that there could be quite a few tough decisions made going into the last Test of the series.

Ponting believes that Labuschangne will replace Finch in the playing XI for the fourth Test match in Sydney. He said that the youngster should be included in the squad with Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja opening the innings for the hosts, followed by Shaun Marsh and then the Queenslander.

India thrashed Australia by 137 runs to win the third Test in Melbourne and secure an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the four-Test series on Sunday.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 17:40 IST