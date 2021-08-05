India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: India openers build solid stand to dominate England attack

India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score and Updates: India began the first day of the five-Test series with a bang as fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami combined to take seven wickets and bundle England out for 183 in the first innings. India ended the day on 21/0, trailing by 162 runs, with openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul safely negotiating 13 overs of play. With four full days of play left, India would be hoping for a good performance from their batsmen in order to achieve a decent first-innings lead, which would strengthen their position further in the game.





Follow India vs England live scorecard first Test Day 1.