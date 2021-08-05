India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: India openers build solid stand to dominate England attack
- India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 2: After dismissing England for 183, India have resumed the second day in Nottingham at 21/0. Follow live score and updates of the 1st IND vs ENG Test in Nottingham.
India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score and Updates: India began the first day of the five-Test series with a bang as fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami combined to take seven wickets and bundle England out for 183 in the first innings. India ended the day on 21/0, trailing by 162 runs, with openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul safely negotiating 13 overs of play. With four full days of play left, India would be hoping for a good performance from their batsmen in order to achieve a decent first-innings lead, which would strengthen their position further in the game.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 05:00 PM
IND vs ENG, 1st Test: 66 runs after 31 overs
India openers are going strong with a 66-run opening stand. Rahul is batting on 32 while Rohit is unbeaten on 28.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 04:52 PM
Rahul punishes Broad
Rahul waits, lets the ball come closer and then punches through covers for another elegant shot. The opener has been showcasing some classic shots today. Amazing stroke play! IND: 62/0
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 04:47 PM
Curran to Rahul - FOUR
FOUR! Rahul, you beauty! Elegant shot from the opener. Too full, away from the off stump, driven comfortably through the covers.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 04:44 PM
Stats Alert!
Fifty runs stand for opening stand:
- 4th opening stand of fifty plus runs for India at Nottingham in Tests vs England.
- Last time India played at Nottingham, India's opening pair put on 60 runs stand in both the innings.
- India 53/0 after 28 overs.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 04:42 PM
50-up for India
Broad to Rohit - FOUR! Stylish shot through the third man region for a boundary. 50 runs on board for India.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 04:34 PM
Sam Curran in to the attack
Sam Curran comes to bowl his second over and concedes just one run. Good bowling display from the English youngsters. IND: 46/0 after 27 overs.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 04:31 PM
Broad to Rohit - FOUR
FOUR! That's a cheeky from Rohit through the third man. Short of a length delivery, Rohit plays it with soft hands through the gap between slip and gully. IND: 45/0 after 26 overs.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 04:27 PM
England search for a breakthrough
25 overs have been bowled in the Indian innings so far but the England bowlers are yet to break the opening stand. Rahul and Rohit are taking their time and moving ahead slowly and steadily. IND: 39/0.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 04:24 PM
Rahul drives for a boundary
FOUR! Beautiful shot from KL Rahul. Fuller delivery, outside off and Rahul drives it with elegance through cover point for a boundary. IND: 37/0 after 24.4 overs.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 04:20 PM
Huge appeal but England decide not to review
Anderson to Rahul, no run, huge appeal from Jimmy, Root and others but Michael Gough isn't convinced. No call for DRS by the hosts. That's a good as their was a thick inside edge and of course, England are left with just one review
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 04:11 PM
Maiden over from Anderson
Another great over from the England veteran. Jimmy ended his eighth over without conceding any run. India openers are playing very cautiously against the English attack. IND: 32/0 after 22 overs.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 04:03 PM
Rohit drives for FOUR
Delightful stroke. Offers the full face of the bat; picture perfect straight drive and the ball races away to the boundary. Slightly overpitched by Robinson but that's all Rohit needs. Second boundary of the day as India move to 32/0 after 21 overs.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 03:55 PM
England lose a review
Not the best of calls there by Joe Root. Rohit shoulders arms to Robinson, as the ball clips Rohit back pad along the way. Didn't look promising at the time of impact but Root called the T sign. That's a second review lost for England in this innings. India 27/0 after 19
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 03:47 PM
Robinson to Rohit: FOUR
First runs of the day for India and it's a boundary. Slightly straying down and Rohit clips it off his pads wide off the long leg fielder. Puts in the dive but the ball wins. India 25/0 after 17 overs.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 03:38 PM
Big Appeal - NOT OUT
Robinson runs in from the other end and raps Rohit on the pads. A big appeal follows but the umpire in unmoved. No referral from England. It was quite evident the ball was drifting down leg. Two overs bowled in the day, both maidens. India still 21/0
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 03:35 PM
Anderson starts off with a maiden
There's zip and there's bounce. Beats Rahul and makes him hop in that over. Not going to be easy. Both openers have faced over 40 balls to score 9 runs each, and today is going to be no easy affair for either Rahul or Rohit. India 21/0 after 14 overs.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 03:32 PM
LIVE: Day 2 begins, Anderson to Rahul
And we are underway at Trent Bridge. James Anderson runs into KL Rahul and there's immediate movement as the ball glides away from Rahul. Beats him the next ball. First play and miss of the day. The sunny conditions have been replaced by some clouds. Still, the first session appears safe.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 03:21 PM
How things changed for Virat Kohli in four years
How many difference can you spot in this? Virat Kohli in 2014 (134 runs from 10 innings) and in 2018 (593 runs in 10 innings). What changed? In 2018, the wicket is a lot brownish, and Kohli's stance a lot upright. Even the position of the bat coming down is a lot straighter in 2018, and so is his head.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 03:16 PM
Day 2, Pitch Report
"Yesterday was nothing but sweet for India. The wicket looks very similar to yesterday, it's slightly dry on the top but very hard underneath. England have got Anderson and Broad who have over 1000 Test wickets and it's not going to be easy. It's gonna be an enthralling day's play. England have got four pacers and they need early wickets today," says Dinesh Karthik.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 03:10 PM
1st Test, Day 2: Ideal settings
The sun is out in all its glory at Trent Bridge, and fans would be hoping it stays that way. Although, the rain gods might have a bit of smirk on their faces, given the forecast after lunch.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 03:06 PM
183 all out: England register unwanted record
Did you know? England's 183 all out is the second-lowest total in the first innings of a home summer. Earlier, in the year 2000, West Indies had bowleg England out for 179 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 03:00 PM
Shardul delighted with Joe Root's wicket
Jot Root - LBW b Shardul Thakur. That is something the India fast bowlers will always remember. The England captain was looking set before he was out LBW to Thakur for 64. It was a huge moment in the game as Root was the last recognised batsman to be dismissed for England. No wonder, Thakur was over the moon getting the wicket of one of the best batsmen in the world.
"If you see he (Root) had played a few balls and he was playing really well and looked poised for a big score. At that period, getting him out was crucial for us and we got him. Really happy on getting Root's wicket. One of the top batters in the world, whether you get him in the 60s or 90s it's always a good wicket to have," Thakur said.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 02:55 PM
India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2 Weather Update: Expect some rain after the first session
As per several weather websites, Day 2 is expected to see a bit of rain. While the first session is comparatively safe, with only 2-4 percent chance of showers, that numbers swells to 40 percent and more around 11PM local time, which means 5:30 IST - just around lunch. Moreover, the next few hours shows constant rain, which could mean that today could be a rain-curtailed day at Trent Bridge.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 02:50 PM
Is England's batting really missing the firepower?
A lot has been spoken of England's top three and how fragile the batting is. Yesterday, those assumptions were somewhat proven right as highlighted by the batting collapse that took place. Joe Root top scored with 64 but barring him, no other batsmen could keep going. Jonny Bairstow's 29 was the second-highest, with Sam Curran and Zak Crawley being the only two other batsmen to cross 20. Should England dig deep into their reserves?
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 02:45 PM
Rohit, Rahul excellent seeing off the new ball
When India dismissed England for 183, a tricky period awaited the Indian batsmen. With not much time left - less than an hour - India had the task of ensuring they went into stumps unharmed, and gladly for them, Rohit Sharm and KL did just that. 21 runs may not be enough but in this situation, it was of huge proportions. Who says an opening pair have to put on 70-80 or a 100-run stand to make a mark?
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 02:40 PM
Ashwin's absence not felt
The omission of R Ashwin sparked a debate. Many former cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Vaughan and VVS Laxman were surprised over India leaving Ashwin behind. But as it turned out, it was a rational move as all four Indian pacers impressed. Barring Bumrah's four and Shami's three wickets, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj picked up two and one wickets respectively.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 02:35 PM
1st Test, Day 2 Live: How much is a good first-innings lead?
It won't be easy scoring against the likes of Anderson, Broad, Robinson and Curran, but Indian batsmen have the depth and experience to oversee this English bowling attack. Historically, batting hasn't been easy for India in the UK, especially over the last three tours, but if India can manage to get over 300 on the board in the first innings, they surely can hold a decent advantage over the hosts. Remember, Rohit and Rahul have already played out 13 overs to add 21 runs, and they would be hoping to continue the good work on Thursday.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 02:30 PM
Signs that Bumrah of old is back
Under immense scrutiny in the last few months for his performance, Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday proved why he's still India's go-to bowler. He looked menacing and in rhythm on Day 1 of the first Test, and the way he set up Rory Burns in the first over of the match was a delight to the eyes. Finishing with 4/46, including winding up the England tail, it was an indication that the Bumrah of old is back.
-
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 02:25 PM
India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the first Test match between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. India couldn't have hoped for a better start to the Test match. After Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat, the Indian pacers responded in style, with Jasprit Bumrah claiming 4/46 and Mohammed Shami picking 3/28 to bowl England out for a lowly 183. India's confidence was boosted by the fact that they stopped the England tail from wagging and wrapped up proceedings, picking up six wickets inside a session. With 13 overs left, India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played out the new ball and put 21 runs on the board. On a day where rain promises to spoil the fun, Indian batsmen would be keen to get some runs and build a good first-innings lead.